White Sox can’t complete a rally this time in loss to Astros

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO – For a third-straight game, it looked like things were setting up for another White Sox rally against the best team in the American League.

In fact, the same set of batters was due up in the eighth inning to try and get the job done with the team down by one to the Astros.

But that wasn’t going to happen this time for the hosts, who weren’t able to find the comeback magic for a third-consecutive night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Falling behind 3-0, the White Sox got two runs back in the fourth but failed to score again despite having a few opportunities in the final five innings. The 3-2 loss is the first in their series against Houston and ends their five-game winning streak ahead of the finale on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 PM.

Michael Kopech pitched into the sixth inning, allowing a run in the first and two in the fourth with two strikeouts compared to two walks. The bullpen went three perfect innings after that but the offense couldn’t get all the way back.

Yoan Moncada drove in an RBI for the third-straight game in the fourth inning and the White Sox got another when Josh Harrison grounded into a double play later in the inning. But that would complete their scoring for the night as they scattered five hits in the final five innings but couldn’t get across another run.

In the eighth inning, an Eloy Jimenez walk and Jose Abreu hit brought Moncada up with the chance to make an impact in the second-to-last frame for a third-straight night. But after back-to-back game-winning RBIs, Moncada struck out and Yasmani Grandal flew out to end the threat.

Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for Houston as the White Sox hopes for another comeback fell short.

