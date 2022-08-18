ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch

By Tahman Bradley
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Ite_0hMEWLhL00

CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans.

Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon.

Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser featuring his primary rivals, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

“Our campaign isn’t about the fat cats and the billionaires, it’s about the people forced to do everything that they can to get by. It’s about you, every forgotten community in Illinois,” Bailey said. “Friends, JB Pritzker is an out of touch trust fund billionaire.”

CPS, teachers union to finalize COVID safety protocols for upcoming school year

While he looks to boost fundraising, Bailey is trying to get back on message after playing defense following his comments about abortion and the holocaust .

Winning statewide in Illinois can be a challenge for the GOP but they’re hoping a national red wave can put them over the top.

Before he headed to the state fairground, Bailey addressed the party faithful.

“Thanks to failed politicians like Joe Biden and JB Pritzker, it’s getting harder and harder for regular Illinoisans to showcase their best,” Bailey said.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner previously would arrive at the State Fair on a motorcycle and Bailey promises his own big entrance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 39

Guest
4d ago

Bailey and republicans party is out of touch when it comes to women healthcare you will never get my vote.

Reply(10)
16
Julie Zezulka
4d ago

And Bailey thinks he's in touch???? Not by a long shot. Pritzker may not be perfect but he's definitely the lesser of two evils. Wouldn't vote for Bailey if it was a one person race.

Reply
3
Michael Adamczyk
4d ago

we need for Baily to win November to stop this authoritarian woke nonsense like cashless bail

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Op-Ed: Illinois on automatic keeps government running into the ditch

Automatic was a nice improvement on car transmissions, on bank cash machines and on cat litter boxes, but it’s not so great when government tries to automate. Illinois state government likes making laws with automatic features. They require no additional responsibility or thought. But they come at a high cost.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Most in US want stricter gun laws, poll finds

Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Unity, IL
WCIA

Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again.    “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.   Bailey originally called the city […]
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 25,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, reflecting a 5 percent drop in cases from the Friday before, August 12th, 2022. The new weekly numbers also include 56 additional deaths in Illinois. The CDC numbers show there are 42 counties in the High Community Level, that’s the same as the week before. There are now 39 counties in the Medium Level, which is down from 48 counties the previous week. The remaining 21 counties are in the Low Community Level. However, while the number of new statewide COVID-19 cases are dropping, the number of local cases are going up. The downstate area counties now on the High Level list includes Richland, Jasper, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Wayne, and Wabash. Those on the Medium Level list include Effingham, Fayette, Marion, and White. All the numbers are available on the dph.illinois.gov website.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Bruce Rauner
americanmilitarynews.com

Illinois city council votes 8-1 to ban sale of ‘assault rifles’ within city limits

Naperville will prohibit the sale of “assault rifles” in the city effective Jan. 1. After listening to four hours of passionate pleas from more than 100 speakers, the Naperville City Council voted 8-1 in the early morning hours Wednesday to amend city code to prohibit the sale of weapons similar to those used in recent mass shootings in Highland Park; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York.
WGN News

Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter […]
WGN News

College students return to campus without access to abortion

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Before Abby Roth headed off to her first year at the University of Texas at Austin, she had a plan to ensure her college years don’t include a pregnancy or a child she isn’t prepared to have. She would take birth control pills and use condoms with her boyfriend — and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Local#Out Of Touch#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#State#Gop#Cps#Illinoisans
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Indiana’s Republican governor met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew Beijing’s ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for a four-day visit that will focus on economic exchanges, particularly […]
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Illinois sisters plead guilty to their roles in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They now face up to six months behind bars, although their sentence will be up to a judge. Both also agreed to pay $500 in restitution as part of their plea deals.The sisters admitted to joining the crowd that broke into the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Murderer Admits To Trying To Have Judge And Deputy Killed

Already looking at decades in prison for stabbing to death an Ottawa woman, Michael Swift admits to trying to have the victim’s dad and a La Salle County judge killed. The 30-year-old from Mokena pleaded guilty Monday in Kendall County Court to two counts of solicitation of murder. He was given 25 years on top of a 53 year prison sentence he got in La Salle County after pleading guilty to murdering 21-year-old Grace Taylor in her Ottawa apartment last year.
OTTAWA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auctioning off Illinois’ unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair continued on Saturday, and so did the tradition of the Illinois Treasurer’s “Unclaimed Property Auction.” Items for the auction were from inactive safety deposit boxes turned over to the state government a decade ago. Two hundred-and-fifty lots were auctioned off, with items ranging from coins and jewelry […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

STILL CIRCULATING IN ILLINOIS

(NEWTON/OLNEY) Authorities continue to warn all regional residents of the scam circulating in our downstate area dealing with text messages that appear to originate from the U.S. Postal Service. However, these text messages are a SCAM. The message indicates there are issues with packages needing to be delivered from the USPS and it lists a fraudulent Tracking Number with a link provided to click on. DO NOT click on this link! Folks should disregard this text and immediately delete it. The U.S Postal Service will always provide a paper notice if there are issues with deliveries. It’s also noted that fake Amazon text messages are also circulating. This information should be shared with others, including family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy