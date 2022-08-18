ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Midday” game were:

5-1-1-6-5

(five, one, one, six, five)

