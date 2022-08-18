Rangers Get Surprise in New MLB Top 100

Texas still has six Top 100 prospects in its minor-league system, but its newest Top 100 prospect came from this year's draft class.

The Texas Rangers have six players in MLB.com’s latest edition of baseball’s Top 100 prospects, which is updated after the MLB Draft last month.

The big surprise for the Rangers is that one of their draft picks from last month cracked the Top 100. But it’s not first-round pick Kumar Rocker . It’s fourth-round pick Brock Porter , whom the Rangers took out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich. He was MLB.com’s No. 11 overall prospect and top-rated high school pitching prospect going into the draft.

Porter was No. 94 on the Top 100.

Rocker, who was a first-round pick in 2021 for the New York Mets but didn’t sign due to medicals, re-entered this year’s draft and was taken No. 3 overall by the Rangers. He was a college teammate of the Rangers 2021 first-round pick, pitcher Jack Leiter .

The rankings did reset the Texas overall pecking order, with recently activated third baseman Josh Jung moving up to No. 39 overall and into the top spot on the Rangers list. He had been No. 2 behind Leiter.

Jung missed most of the season with a torn labrum and returned in late July to start a rehab stint with the Arizona Complex League Rangers. Jung is now with Triple-A Round Rock and is hitting .400 and hit two home runs in Tuesday’s game against El Paso.

Leiter, who is 3-8 with a 5.56 ERA in his first pro season at Double-A Frisco, is now No. 48 after spending most of 2022 in the Top 20 overall.

From there, three other Rangers made the list.

Evan Carter is No. 59. The 2020 second-round pick has put together an impressive season at High Class-A Hickory, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Owen White, who was promoted to Frisco from Hickory during the season, is No. 62. He’s 9-2 this season with a 3.59 ERA.

Infielder Justin Foscue is also at Frisco and is No. 82. The Rangers’ first-round pick from 2020 is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 58 RBI.

