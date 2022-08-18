ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers Get Surprise in New MLB Top 100

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dz4PA_0hMEVg0H00

Texas still has six Top 100 prospects in its minor-league system, but its newest Top 100 prospect came from this year's draft class.

The Texas Rangers have six players in MLB.com’s latest edition of baseball’s Top 100 prospects, which is updated after the MLB Draft last month.

The big surprise for the Rangers is that one of their draft picks from last month cracked the Top 100. But it’s not first-round pick Kumar Rocker . It’s fourth-round pick Brock Porter , whom the Rangers took out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich. He was MLB.com’s No. 11 overall prospect and top-rated high school pitching prospect going into the draft.

Porter was No. 94 on the Top 100.

Rocker, who was a first-round pick in 2021 for the New York Mets but didn’t sign due to medicals, re-entered this year’s draft and was taken No. 3 overall by the Rangers. He was a college teammate of the Rangers 2021 first-round pick, pitcher Jack Leiter .

The rankings did reset the Texas overall pecking order, with recently activated third baseman Josh Jung moving up to No. 39 overall and into the top spot on the Rangers list. He had been No. 2 behind Leiter.

Jung missed most of the season with a torn labrum and returned in late July to start a rehab stint with the Arizona Complex League Rangers. Jung is now with Triple-A Round Rock and is hitting .400 and hit two home runs in Tuesday’s game against El Paso.

Leiter, who is 3-8 with a 5.56 ERA in his first pro season at Double-A Frisco, is now No. 48 after spending most of 2022 in the Top 20 overall.

From there, three other Rangers made the list.

Evan Carter is No. 59. The 2020 second-round pick has put together an impressive season at High Class-A Hickory, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI.

Right-handed pitcher Owen White, who was promoted to Frisco from Hickory during the season, is No. 62. He’s 9-2 this season with a 3.59 ERA.

Infielder Justin Foscue is also at Frisco and is No. 82. The Rangers’ first-round pick from 2020 is hitting .294 with 10 home runs and 58 RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Albert Pujols has bad news for Cardinals fans who don’t want him to retire

After his latest multi-home run performance, Albert Pujols insists that he is still going to retire at the end of the season. The red hot month of August continues for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals first baseman continued to crush baseballs, as he hit his 691st and 692nd home runs of his career on Saturday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that same breath, he made some history as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
ClutchPoints

Marcell Ozuna gets brutally honest on getting booed by Braves fans

Marcell Ozuna returned to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, two days after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Fans were less than thrilled to see the Braves slot Ozuna back into the lineup so soon after yet another off-field incident, and they let him have it in his return to Truist Park. After Braves fans showered Ozuna with a chorus of boos, and Ben Ingram took a shot at him on the radio broadcast, the outfielder opened up on the treatment he received. Via Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ozuna described the booing as being “kind of motivating.”
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on […] The post Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Josh Jung
Person
Jack Leiter
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Braves to make key decision on Marcell Ozuna after DUI arrest

The Atlanta Braves have a Marcell Ozuna problem. On the field, the outfielder has struggled immensely on the plate. He has been benched multiple times for his poor performances. However, what’s even worse is Ozuna’s run-ins with the law over the last few years. He was charged last year with domestic violence, causing him to be suspended 20 games in 2021.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Texas Rangers#St Mary#The New York Mets#Triple A Round Rock
FanSided

Yankees manager Aaron Boone threw a major temper tantrum (Video)

The New York Yankees have been facing difficulty lately, and manager Aaron Boone showed his frustration on the matter. The New York Yankees sit comfortably at the top of the AL East standings, but their performance has certainly been lacking lately. Yankees manager Aaron Boone publicly expressed his frustration on the matter during a press conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher

The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy