OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — August 19-21

By Tricia Saul
 5 days ago
Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

BBQ lovers will want to hit this beloved Kennesaw festival coming to town on Friday and Saturday.

The two-day festival features plenty of great barbecued meats as well as desserts and live entertainment. Kids will enjoy the large Kid Zone, and families can enjoy the numerous vendors and exhibits. The Festival includes a Georgia State Championship Barbecue Cookoff, including more than $10,000 in cash and prizes in an event sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. There is also a non-sanctioned Backyard BBQ event and an Anything Butt Contest and Peach Dessert Contest.

Attracting an estimated 30,000 attendees annually, this festivals roots trace back to the historic train depot in downtown Kennesaw where in 2000, the city of Kennesaw's Parks and Recreation Department held a Blues concert and barbecue cookoff for a handful of amateur grillers. The backyard-only tradition continued until 2007 when organizers chose to elevate the experience for competitive cook teams by sanctioning the event. In 2008, to make room for more cook teams and a few vendors, the event was moved to its current location at Adams Park. Now in its 21st year, the festival features two days of non-stop music, good eats, cold beer and interactive family fun.

The festival will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday in Adams Park, located at 2600 Park Drive in Kennesaw. Admission to the festival is free.

Repticon

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, will appear at the Cobb County Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday. Repticon hosts an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. The event runs from 9 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range from $6 to $15. For more information and to order tickets, visit repticon.com.

Pop-in for Family Fun: Summer Crafts

The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. This August, the crafts will have a summer theme. This event is free and open to the public. The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street in Marietta.

Community Scavenger Hunt on the Marietta Square

Looking for a fun summer activity to do with friends, family or co-workers? The Center for Family Resources has a great opportunity for an interactive team-building or group experience that will also support the community: a scavenger hunt in Glover Park. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Marietta Square, locals will search for clues to help support their community.

Visitors' participation will support CFR's goal of keeping children housed, one family at a time. All proceeds from the Community Scavenger Hunt support the vital work of CFR, which since 1960, has helped thousands of Cobb County residents with financial assistance, housing services, food, education, employment and life skills.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, the best dressed and more. Teams consist of no more than five players. Businesses, civic organizations, social groups, families and individuals are welcome. Entry starts at $25 per person or $100 for a team of five. For more information, click here .

Luca

The Disney movie "Luca" will be shown on Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Mountain View Aquatic Center parking lot in Marietta. Join Cobb County Parks for their last movie of the Summer Fun Movie Series. Bring a blanket and a chair for this outdoor event. There will be fun activities, food trucks and ice cream. These events are sponsored by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Registration is required and begins August 1st. There is a $20 fee per vehicle. Guests may register by logging onto cobbcounty.org, or click here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
