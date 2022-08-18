ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say

Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
boatlyfe.com

Chicago Charter Company Knot My Boat Announces Membership Program

Chicago boat rental company Knot My Boat Charters has fully rolled out its unique membership program, which provides access to luxury Lake Michigan boating, with no limit to the number of charters that members can book throughout the season. The company offers memberships and single-use rentals for a fleet of 15 sport and luxury yachts, ranging from 33-foot sport cruisers to 56-foot luxury yachts. Memberships range from $4,950 to $19,500.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
NBC Chicago

Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?

Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

CHICAGO - Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s. Monday: High...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Boaters#Water Filtration#Accident#The Air And Water Show#Salty Dog Yacht Services
Chicago magazine

From Lipinksi to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed

Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagomachine.com

Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World

CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday

Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chicago Parents

Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love

If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy