Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO