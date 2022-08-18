Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Body recovered from Lake Michigan ID'd as missing man who fell from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen'
The body of a man pulled from Lake Michigan Saturday has been identified, according to officials.
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
Body Found Near Where Person Fell Into Lake Michigan, Authorities Say
Emergency crews pulled a body from the "Playpen" along Lake Michigan Saturday, the same area where a missing boater was last seen earlier this week, according to authorities. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, two boaters fell off a boat in the popular party area known as the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water Purification Plant. One of the individuals was found shortly after and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
boatlyfe.com
Chicago Charter Company Knot My Boat Announces Membership Program
Chicago boat rental company Knot My Boat Charters has fully rolled out its unique membership program, which provides access to luxury Lake Michigan boating, with no limit to the number of charters that members can book throughout the season. The company offers memberships and single-use rentals for a fleet of 15 sport and luxury yachts, ranging from 33-foot sport cruisers to 56-foot luxury yachts. Memberships range from $4,950 to $19,500.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Autumnal Equinox 2022: When Is the First Day of Fall?
Fall inches closer as summer fades out, with September marking the season's official return to the Chicago area. The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, signals the shift between the two seasons. The first official day of fall will arrive at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 22 for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
fox32chicago.com
Pleasant weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs
CHICAGO - Chicago and the suburbs will be getting some pleasant summer weather this week. FOX 32 Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl said that most days will be a mix of sun and clouds, with daytimes highs in the 70s and low 80s, and nighttime lows in the 60s. Monday: High...
Body found near Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as a Chicago man
A body found near northwestern Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said. The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from...
Chicago magazine
From Lipinksi to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed
Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
warricknews.com
Swimming no longer allowed at Indiana Dunes State Park beginning Saturday
Northwest Indiana residents and visitors heading to the beach at Indiana Dunes State Park no longer will be permitted to go swimming in Lake Michigan, beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Friday it doesn't have a sufficient number of lifeguards to allow state park visitors to continue swimming in the lake.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet Park District searching for owner of stuffed animal dog found in parking lot
JOLIET, Ill. - A stuffed animal has become a tourist magnet for the Joliet Park District. About a month ago, a visitor left a stuffed toy dog in the parking lot. A maintenance worker spotted it and efforts began to reunite the toy with its owner. Then, the social media...
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
Body of missing Chicago boater recovered along Indiana lakefront: Lake County Coroner
A Chicago man who went missing along with a friend on Lake Michigan more than three weeks ago has been found dead. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Sain was found 200 yards off Lakefront Park in Whiting. The Lake County Coroner determined he drowned.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
At least 3 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater, CFD says
Chicago fire officials said at least three people have been injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Edgewater.
