Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott announces law enforcement grant for bullet-resistant shields, training travel expenses

By Ashley Valenzuela
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago
MrMax
4d ago

Texas has a huge budget surplus yet our teacher are ranked 26th in the nation in pay…over 5000 (!) of them left their positions last year…DO SOMETHING GOVERNOR!!!

Tawnya Pearce
4d ago

Abbot has fought so hard for TX & has really outdone what was expected of any Governor these past 18 months. Our borders are supposed to be protected by our fed gov not individual states. Biden announced to the world that our Southern Border was Open to most ppl in South Am. He immediately Cut all the bordering St budgets by half & won’t hv a conversation or have anyone from the WH hv a convo or email back, at least, w these Governors. U still have to hv agents to stop terrorist, drugs, & traffickers. He won’t even speak w his own Mayor of his city that is begging for help. She got a couple thousand over 6 months & is STRUGGLING. We in TX get 200,000-250,000 a month. She doesn’t have the money or the room. How does she expect TX to do it? They aren’t shining the light on the BIGGEST problem. The open borders. They are just asking for $$ for their own Cities. Why wouldn’t this open ur eyes to see what is happening in TX, AZ, NM? And point out that things need 2 change

sharon
4d ago

As usual, ole, “ pass the buck Abbott”, only addresses the symptoms, and, not the cause. I don’t care how much money you throw at the problem, it will not be the solution.

