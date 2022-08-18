ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mark Ruffalo’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children Keen, Bella, & Odette

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Mark Ruffalo has certainly taken over Hollywood after getting his start in small indie films. The 54-year-old Wisconsin native landed the role of a lifetime in Kenneth Lonergan’s Academy Award-nominated 2000 film You Can Count on Me alongside Laura Linney, which secured a top spot on casting agents’ lists from then on out. Soon he was starring in Jane Campion’s In the Cut, Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and Michael Mann’s Collateral opposite Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise. Mark also became the heartthrob in romantic comedies such as View From the Top, 13 Going on 30, Just Like Heaven and Rumor Has It.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXJwf_0hMETbWE00
Bella, Mark and Keen Ruffalo attend the ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ premiere in August 2022. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

After a string of serious roles, which included a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for 2010’s The Kids Are Alright, Mark was launched into the movie star stratosphere by taking over the iconic role of Dr. Bruce Banner aka The Hulk for the Avengers franchise. Mark is also reprising the superhero character in the new Marvel TV series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

While the actor has secured the fame and fortune of being a big name in Tinseltown, he has also been quite successful in his personal life. In 2000, he married actress Sunrise Coigney after meeting on the set of In The Cut. They immediately started a family together, and now enjoy three children together: Keen, Bella and Odette.

Mark often takes moments to thank his wife for being an amazing mother to their big brood. “To my hero. Always holding it all together. A fierce advocate for her kids, always on point no matter how tough it gets,” the Zodiac vet wrote for Mother’s Day in 2020. “It isn’t easy being a mom, and one day a year isn’t close to enough to celebrate how much work it is and how grateful we should be. We love you, SunnyMom. Thank you for all you do.”

Keep reading to learn more about Mark and Sunrise’s beautiful family, below!

Keen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfdd8_0hMETbWE00
Mark Ruffalo, Odette Ruffalo, Kee Ruffalo, Bella Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney in 2015. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Born one year after his parents wed, Keen has followed in their acting footsteps. In 2013, he played himself in Begin Again and then had a bit role in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok alongside his father who was playing The Hulk. Perhaps Mark’s parenting style influenced Keen to pursue the acting bug, as the Oscar nominee once said he is a very present in his kids’ lives . “I’m a very hands-on father. I like being a hands-on father,” Mark told IndieWire in 2015. “I am probably more like one of my kids in my family, but the dominating kid.”

Bella

Mark and Sunrise’s first daughter Bella arrived on April 12, 2005. The young beauty accompanied her famous father to the 2015 MTV Movie Awards where they twinned together in tuxedos! Her fashion style is obviously unique, as Bella rocked a plaid suit jacket, baggy pants and high tops for the recent premiere of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Odette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JcOE_0hMETbWE00
Mark Ruffalo, Odette Ruffalo, Bella Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney in 2017. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The youngest of the Ruffalo family, Odette, came into the world on October 20, 2007. While she hasn’t appeared on as many red carpets as her older siblings, she still tags along as much as possible. Mark opened up about raising three teens recently, telling People, “I like those moments where you’re just chugging along and then, all of a sudden, your kids open up to you, and you have this deep conversation where they express their troubles — it’s hard for them, especially at that age.” He added, “But my kids are way [savvier] than I was, man. They’re so engaged in the world.”

Comments / 4

Denise Osborne
2d ago

Just about everything I read or hear of Mark Ruffalo is positive! Tho I do enjoy his acting too! People say he is down to earth, remembers his beginnings, and very much an activist in wrongs done towards people. If he puts forth an effort in a manner someone fines off, well at least the man puts forth the effort to make things better for just about anyone. Many, many cannot be bothered.

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Gondry
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Kenneth Lonergan
wonderwall.com

Wendy Williams insists she's married as her rep claims she's just in the early stages of a new relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late July and early August 2022, starting with this head-scratcher… Are congratulations in order? It depends on who you ask! On Aug. 2, Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee claimed that Wendy Williams recently told him she secretly married an NYPD officer named Henry. "She says, 'I'm married.' I'm like, 'What?' She's like, 'I got married.' I'm like, 'You got married when?' And she's like, 'I got married last week,'" he recalled. Wendy's representative then insisted to Us Weekly that the iconic radio host is "not married" but rather in the "really, really early stages" of a new relationship with a police officer. "She needs to take [the relationship] day by day. I can't control her," he said, adding that Wendy "wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching [her new] podcast." The rep also told Page Six that Wendy is "excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation." But Wendy later doubled down on her marriage claims, telling Hollywood Unlocked, "I'm married! I don't care who knows it." She then alleged that her rep lied about her relationship status because he "sees no point in me getting married."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Fame And Fortune#Marvel Tv#Academy Award#Eternal Sunshine#Hulk
Outsider.com

Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message

Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Reveals A Sexy Photo Of Ryan Gosling Is The Wallpaper On Her Cell Phone

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show fans her “everyday cleaning must-haves”, but she ended up sharing something even more exciting: her phone screen background. As she wiped her phone screen with a microfiber cloth, which was at the top of her list, she flashed it at the camera and revealed that her husband, Ryan Gosling, is the wallpaper! The photo was black and white and showed Ryan’s side profile. He also appeared to be holding something, but that detail was unidentifiable in the video.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mark Wahlberg Reveals His Kids Are ‘Terribly Embarrassed’ by These Choices From His Marky Mark Days

Mark Wahlberg probably wasn’t thinking about his future kids when he began performing as Marky Mark with his Funky Bunch friends. This was all back in the early 1990s. His wild and carefree lifestyle even inspired Entourage, the huge HBO comedy from the mid-aughts. Vincent Chase = Mark Wahlberg. Plus, Wahlberg also appeared in an underwear ad for Calvin Klein. Since it was 1992, there was no such thing as going viral. But trust us. If the ad premiered in 2022, it would trend for days.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
232K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy