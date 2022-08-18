ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Mix 93.1

Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests

Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding

LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning. In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Rollover wreck in Longview causes delays

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police said first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday morning. The fire department and officers are in the area of S. Eastman Road and Estes Parkway. Drivers should use caution if they have to travel in this area, police said.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tornado reported near Winona High School

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
WINONA, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
