Read full article on original website
Related
Illegal Dumping, Racing, And More Led To 34 Gregg Co. Weekend Arrests
Judging from the information that the Gregg County Sheriff's office released throughout the weekend, authorities in Gregg County were out patrolling and making our roads safer this weekend. Longview Police made several arrests involving driving under the influence, driving without a license, and uninsured motorists, and then there were three individuals arrested for something I hadn't seen in a while, racing on a highway.
Indoor Texas marijuana operation shut down, numerous drugs seized
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Crockett Police Department successfully shut down an indoor marijuana growing operation and seized several controlled substances after responding to a possible medical emergency. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to the area of Plum Drive at Pineview in reference to a possible medical emergency in the street, according to officials. Officers said […]
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
Officials respond to one-vehicle wreck on Highway 31 East in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Officials responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 24200 block of Highway 31 East Monday evening. Smith County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 are on the scene, according to a Facebook post from Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Suspected wrong-way driver crashes head-on into Smith County Sheriff’s deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on crash with a suspected wrong-way driver, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near County Road 485 and Loop 323 in Tyler. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says it appears the driver hit the deputy while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Officials ask drivers to avoid Highway 31 East after single-vehicle crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – There was a single-vehicle crash in Smith County on Highway 31 East on Monday, said Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable. A white pick-up truck was involved in the wreck, and the front of the vehicle was damaged. The crash happened in the 24200 block of the highway, […]
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of 2018 murder in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office. Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash involving Chapel Hill school bus
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Minor injuries have been reported following a multi-vehicle crash involving a Chapel Hill ISD school bus. On Aug. 23 at 6:45 a.m., CHISD school bus number 29 was stopped at the Pine Tree Haven Mobile Park, located at 11136 Texas 64 East, which is one of the designated student pick-up areas on the bus route. A vehicle that was traveling westbound crashed into the rear end of the bus after students were safely seated inside the bus.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of recent telephone scam
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a new scam in the area. According to officials, the caller will say you have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for your arrest. The caller will then request payment over the phone by giving you […]
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested in East Texas for ‘felony-level’ property theft
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people were arrested in East Texas on Monday after they allegedly stole a utility trailer, along with several other items. Brandon Whitehorn and Shelby Rosas were arrested Monday by Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Gregg County Jail for “felony-level” theft of property. The two were reportedly […]
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
2 YEARS LATER: Family of missing Jacksonville teen continues search, plants tree in his honor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — It's a case that's been a mystery for many East Texans. On Aug. 22, 2020, a Jacksonville teen received a Snapchat from a girl to hang out. He left his home and never returned. Two years later and his family continues to keep his name live...
Police Seek Four Women Suspected of Stealing Credit Cards at Stores in Tyler, Texas
Police are currently looking for four women who are suspected of having committed several acts of theft at various businesses in Tyler, Texas. Do you recognize any of these four women in the photo below?. These four females are suspected of stealing people's credit and debit cards out of customer...
Morning traffic in Smith County due to flooding
LINDALE, Texas — Roads are back open on Interstate 20 after several wrecks led to backed up traffic going eastbound early Monday morning. In southwest Tyler on Graham Drive, a large branch fell on top of power lines and a car. Neighbors said they were awoken to the sound of the tree falling onto their car and then their lights went out. Smith County was under a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m.
Rollover wreck in Longview causes delays
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police said first responders are on the scene of a one-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday morning. The fire department and officers are in the area of S. Eastman Road and Estes Parkway. Drivers should use caution if they have to travel in this area, police said.
‘This refrigerator doesn’t belong to him’: Mabank PD searching for vehicle
MABANK, Texas (KETK) The Mabank Police Department released photos on Thursday of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car. Officials said the item was stolen and are warning the public. “It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of […]
Tornado reported near Winona High School
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado briefly touched down on the Winona High School football field at 10:36 a.m. on Monday, the Smith County Fire Marshal said. The Winona ISD Police Chief saw the tornado touch down and the school was briefly placed on lockdown but is back up at its regular schedule. Fire […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0