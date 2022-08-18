Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Music Festival Review: Lollapalooza 2022Jordan MendiolaChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health specialist urges COVID-19 patients to seek antiviral medications upon diagnosis
A Franciscan Health infectious disease physician is urging patients who test positive for COVID-19 to ask their healthcare providers if antiviral medications are right for them immediately upon diagnosis. “What we’re seeing is a lot of patients who test positive, then a week later are calling their physicians saying they...
Angel Tree Camp gives hope to children of incarcerated parents
Schuyler Shanen is with Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree Program.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
An Illinois Museum is Giving You The Chance to Sleep With Dinos
Grab your pj's and sleeping bags because there is one Illinois museum that is giving kids (and adults) the chance to spend the night with dinos. Science is even more fun in your pajamas. Yes, it is and the Field Museum in Chicago wants to give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
Our Chicago: CPS students head back to class earlier amid 3rd pandemic school year
Chicago students return to school Monday, two weeks earlier than normal.
Double lower leg amputation for mom hurt in Playpen boating accident
The attorney told WGN News that several questions remain following the incident.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Community Renewal Society to sponsor a Back to School Giveaway in Auburn Gresham
On August 20, Community Renewal Society is proud to be a sponsor of Blaqout & Relaxation and Worlds Perfectionist first Black Wall Street Back to School Giveaway. The event will be held at 2045-2055 W. 79th Street on Saturday, August 20 and will run from 2:00 PM Central Time while supplies last.
wgnradio.com
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois
Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Englewood nonprofit leader flies with the Blue Angels on Hero Flight
The leader of an Englewood nonprofit that helps young people was selected to fly with the Blue Angels on a "Hero Flight" Thursday.
‘Excellence was always his motto’: Mother of Jeffrey Pub victim speaks out
CHICAGO — The mother of one of the three men killed in the Jeffrey Pub hit-and-run spoke out Friday during a balloon release. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were all killed last Sunday outside of Jeffrey Pub in South Shore. Police said a silver sedan was traveling southbound when it […]
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
fox32chicago.com
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103
CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Gary woman calls for awareness in Chicago as her grandson's been missing for 7 years
CHICAGO - A Gary family is renewing calls for the return of their missing loved ones. A grandmother of a missing Gary boy was at Daley plaza Friday calling for awareness for her grandson and other missing children. Last month marked seven years since the disappearance of King Walker. New...
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
fox32chicago.com
Salvation Army hosting a back-to-school bash
This weekend, the Salvation Army is looking to help Englewood families get ready for the new school year. They're hosting a back-to-school bash featuring backpack giveaways, haircuts and more.
