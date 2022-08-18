ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting. On Monday, the first day of school, students will demand the return of their assistant principal. Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio,"...
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
An Illinois Museum is Giving You The Chance to Sleep With Dinos

Grab your pj's and sleeping bags because there is one Illinois museum that is giving kids (and adults) the chance to spend the night with dinos. Science is even more fun in your pajamas. Yes, it is and the Field Museum in Chicago wants to give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
OTL #827: Guaranteed income pilot program, Pre-trial assistance, Boosting arts & culture in rural Illinois

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago’s new guaranteed income pilot program from Sky Patterson, reporting fellow at City Bureau, discusses pre-trial assistance with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and explores how Illinois Humanities works to boost arts and culture across the state with Matt Meacham, program manager for statewide engagement.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103

CHICAGO - This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday. In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead. Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
Salvation Army hosting a back-to-school bash

This weekend, the Salvation Army is looking to help Englewood families get ready for the new school year. They're hosting a back-to-school bash featuring backpack giveaways, haircuts and more.
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

