OH Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

07-13-17-22-25, Lucky Ball: 4

(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

1-9-1

(one, nine, one)

Pick 3 Midday

5-7-2

(five, seven, two)

Pick 4 Evening

9-1-9-4

(nine, one, nine, four)

Pick 4 Midday

4-5-0-5

(four, five, zero, five)

Pick 5 Evening

2-8-0-1-1

(two, eight, zero, one, one)

Pick 5 Midday

6-0-3-0-6

(six, zero, three, zero, six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

08-11-26-33-38

(eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

