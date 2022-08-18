OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
07-13-17-22-25, Lucky Ball: 4
(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Pick 3 Midday
5-7-2
(five, seven, two)
Pick 4 Evening
9-1-9-4
(nine, one, nine, four)
Pick 4 Midday
4-5-0-5
(four, five, zero, five)
Pick 5 Evening
2-8-0-1-1
(two, eight, zero, one, one)
Pick 5 Midday
6-0-3-0-6
(six, zero, three, zero, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
08-11-26-33-38
(eight, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $300,000
