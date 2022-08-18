GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 3 Evening
7-4-7
(seven, four, seven)
Cash 3 Midday
9-0-2
(nine, zero, two)
Cash 3 Night
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
5-3-4-1
(five, three, four, one)
Cash 4 Midday
6-1-4-5
(six, one, four, five)
Cash 4 Night
5-2-0-5
(five, two, zero, five)
Cash4Life
02-19-25-26-60, Cash Ball: 4
(two, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
Fantasy 5
12-16-24-31-37
(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-2-7-6-2
(eight, two, seven, six, two)
Georgia FIVE Midday
5-1-1-6-5
(five, one, one, six, five)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
13-15-19-29-39-42
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $6,000,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Comments / 0