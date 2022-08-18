ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 3 Evening

7-4-7

(seven, four, seven)

Cash 3 Midday

9-0-2

(nine, zero, two)

Cash 3 Night

7-6-8

(seven, six, eight)

Cash 4 Evening

5-3-4-1

(five, three, four, one)

Cash 4 Midday

6-1-4-5

(six, one, four, five)

Cash 4 Night

5-2-0-5

(five, two, zero, five)

Cash4Life

02-19-25-26-60, Cash Ball: 4

(two, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

Fantasy 5

12-16-24-31-37

(twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Georgia FIVE Evening

8-2-7-6-2

(eight, two, seven, six, two)

Georgia FIVE Midday

5-1-1-6-5

(five, one, one, six, five)

Jumbo Bucks Lotto

13-15-19-29-39-42

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $6,000,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Comments / 0

