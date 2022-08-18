Chillicothe – A man was taken into custody after a police officer intervened when he saw the man almost get hit by a car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 8/18/22 at 1:58 pm an officer was on patrol in the area of East Main Street inside the city when he witnessed a man on a bicycle who was swerving all over the roadway. Before the officer could get the man stopped he swerved into the middle of the street and was almost struck by the vehicle.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO