sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Officer Stops Drunk Man on Bicycle in Traffic
Chillicothe – A man was taken into custody after a police officer intervened when he saw the man almost get hit by a car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 8/18/22 at 1:58 pm an officer was on patrol in the area of East Main Street inside the city when he witnessed a man on a bicycle who was swerving all over the roadway. Before the officer could get the man stopped he swerved into the middle of the street and was almost struck by the vehicle.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Body found in the water along Island Road in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of Island Road in Circleville after the discovery of a submerged vehicle. Around 7:30 a.m., deputies in the area located the car. Rescue crews, including boats, responded and began a rescue operation. Just before 8 a.m., crews located a...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Body Recovery in Pickaway County from Car in Water
Circleville – Around 730 am this morning emergency crews were called to a Circleville Quarry behind Deer creek auto parts for a rescue mission after a car crashed in the water. That call has now changed to a body recovery. According to early reports, it was toned out as...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash on US-23 in Lockbourne
Lockbourne – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on US-23 close to the Pickaway County Border. According to early reports, three cars were involved in the area of US-23 southbound. The crash is in the area of 6542 Morehead, just south of St Josephs’s Cemetery.
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Residents asked to conserve water in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — Officials with the Village of Jeffersonville are asking residents to conserve water while crews perform maintenance on the community’s large water tower. The advisory begins today and lasts through the remainder of the week. Anyone with questions can contact the village at 740-426-8881.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash in Fayette Co. claims life of 21-year-old
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — At least one person was killed and others were injured in a crash near Jeffersonville. It happened around 6 p.m. on Monday near the intersections of route 729 and 435. At least one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was flown to an...
sciotopost.com
Update: Woman in Stolen Damaged Smoking Car Leaves Scene of Crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A single-vehicle crash occured on Saturday and witnesses watched the driver leave the scene with a smoking damaged car. Several people who witnessed the crash called 911. According to Law enforcement at approximately 12:20 pm a vehicle traveling North on Matville Rd left the roadway and struck...
Police: Missing 79-year-old Galion man found in Tennessee
GALION, Ohio — A 79-year-old man who was reported missing from Crawford County has been found. The Galion Police Department said Herbert Bucher, who has dementia, was last seen near Wilmington in Clinton County around 9:30 a.m. In an update Monday, police said Bucher was safely by Murfreesboro Police...
Ross County veteran deputy dies
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
69-year-old man missing in Pickaway County found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 69-year-old man who left his home in the overnight hours early Monday has been safely located. Virgil Norris Johnson was reported missing on Monday when he did not return to his home in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, he has since been...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
Times Gazette
State fair Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female
SS Shadoe 1362 won Grand Champion Bred-and-owned Female at the 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Angus Show in Columbus. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, owns the February 2021 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303. Donnie Robertson, Yukon, Okla., evaluated the 40 entries.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One killed in Scioto Co. highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Scioto County. It happened on route 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Road off-ramp, shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday. Kasey B. Bergan, 24, Wheelersburg, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane. Troopers...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2 fatal shootings on same east Columbus street days apart
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect for the fatal shooting on Aug. 15. A second victim was shot at the same location just days later.
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Wrong-way crash leaves one man in serious condition
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol are investigating a wrong-way crash that caused the closure of route 33 in Hocking County yesterday evening. Reports say 74-year-old Arthur William Harris of Columbus was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of route 33 around 11:42 p.m. when his 2016 Ford F-150 collided with another oncoming pickup truck.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – ODNR Looking for Volunteers to Help Keep Deer Creek Trails Beautiful
MOUNT STERLING, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for people with a passion for conservation to help with trail improvements. Deer Creek State Park is inviting people to volunteer for a series of trail revitalization events. “We are committed to providing excellent recreation and...
