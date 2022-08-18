Read full article on original website
12th Street May Get Cut Short For New Billings Hospital
The Billings City Council has announced St. Vincent Healthcare, known also as SCL Health - Montana, has requested the City of Billings vacate a portion of 12th Street, and the complete alleyway, in order to build their new hospital building off of N 27th St. Why does St. Vincent need...
yourbigsky.com
Top 5 ranked public schools in Billings
The first day of school is finally here, which begs the question, what are the top-rated schools in Billings? According to Public School Review, Billings has 47 public schools serving over 19,000 students. There are also 14 private schools serving more than 1,600 students in the city. The average teacher-to-student...
A Southern Route for Amtrak Gaining Speed in Montana?
Is a proposal to restore Southern route Amtrak passenger rail service picking up speed in Montana? Jason Stuart is the vice chair of the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority. I caught up with him prior to the start of the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit happening now in Billings. He...
Sheridan Media
Teepee Capital of the World, Crow Fair 2022
Parades, dancers, drums, rodeos, horse races and numerous vendors, are some of the events at the 103 Annual Crow Fair in Crow Agency, Montana. Some sources say the fair started in 1904, when the U.S. Government gathered the Crow together to teach them how to grow vegetable gardens. Danielle Arnoux who is of Crow and Blackfoot heritage, said the Indians tell a different story.
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Montana 8th graders preparing for possible eligibility for high school sports
Last spring, the Montana High School Association passed a new rule that allowed school districts to decide whether they could allow eighth graders to compete in high school sports.
yourbigsky.com
Try these ‘sweet’ bakeries in Billings
Billings has plenty of bakeries, from delicious handmade pastries to customized special event cakes. Yelp lists several bakeries to try around the Magic City for anyone wanting a sweet pastry fresh out of the oven. Veronika’s Pastry Shop has a selection of delicious European pastries located on historic Montana Avenue....
KULR8
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, i…
Scammers peddling fake gold target people in public places in Billings area
The Billings Police Department said there have been two reports in recent weeks of scammers peddling gold in public places.
Absaroka Porsche Club hosts 14th Annual Euro Car Show
Vintage and contemporary exotic cars were back in Billings as the 14th Annual Euro Car Show took place at Veterans Park.
montanasports.com
'He's like 8 feet tall:' Billings West looking to left tackle Jacob Anderson to lead
BILLINGS — Over the last few years, football - even at the high school level - has gotten much more complicated, especially on offense. It’s a world when speed often kills, but sometimes it still just pays to be really, really big. That's why Billings West is relying...
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
KULR8
Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country
BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
Yellowstone County suffering from ambulance shortages
Unfortunately for residents of Yellowstone County, the request for an ambulance is usually accompanied by a long wait and sometimes no ambulance at all.
Fair shooting scary for Billings girl, investigation on-going
There have been no arrests made in Monday night's shooting that sent panicked fair-goers running for cover. But more people are coming forward to tell their stories about the frightening incident.
yourbigsky.com
Helping kids and families get back to school safely
It’s hard to believe the summer vacation is over and it’s time for students in SD2 and the Billings Catholic School System to go back to school for the 2022-23 school year!. School days can bring congestion: School buses are picking up students, kids on bikes are hurrying...
Look Who Just Had An Even Greater Week Than Normal
Not that all of my weeks aren't great, but this one was above most of them. They have been selling corn out of a trailer on South Billings Boulevard. And I saw somebody selling some in Huntley yesterday. I was in Huntley yesterday because I was headed for the golf...
Man who started 2021 Robertson Draw fire sentenced to prison
The Robertson Draw fire -- which started last June -- burned more than 30,000 acres and was Montana's largest wildfire of the 2021 season.
Busy Intersection on Billings West End Could Be Messy Beginning Monday
Lane widening and traffic signal work will begin next week around one of the busiest intersections on Billings' west end, which could have traffic snarled in the area for the next month and a half. According to the post on the City of Billings Public Works Facebook page, crews will...
Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case
Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
