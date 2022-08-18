Kanye West Defends Selling Yeezy Gap Clothing Line in ‘Trash Bags’

Ye is standing his ground.

After receiving backlash from social media users over selling his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in large trash bags in stores, the rapper-turned- fashion designer defended his ideas and explained his reasoning in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , told the outlet. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

Earlier this week Ye and his Yeezy Gap merchandise went viral on social media after a user posted a picture on Twitter of how the clothes were being displayed in stores at Gap, claiming that West had apparently wanted it to be in large black “construction bags.”

Some users also accused him of being insensitive to homeless people.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration, this is my life,” the rapper continued in the interview. “I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Last week, Ye wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post: “Look to the children.…Look to the homeless.…As the biggest inspiration for all design.”

His official Instagram page has now been scrubbed of all its posts.

It was revealed in July that Ye’s Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga merchandise would be available in Gap stores , starting with the brand’s flagship in Times Square. Previously, the collections were only available online.