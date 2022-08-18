ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkeypox at Penn State: University reports first case

By Jared Weaver
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Penn State has tested positive for monkeypox, making it University Park’s first case, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed.

According to a press release from Penn State on Wednesday , the student who resides off campus tested positive on Aug. 13 and they are now currently isolating and recovering after having been seen by health care providers. Close contacts of the student have also been notified.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health was contacted by University Health Services (UHS), a unit of Penn State Student Affairs, and they both closely monitored the student, the university said.

Monkeypox is a viral infection primarily spread through prolonged close contact. Symptoms of the virus include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Because of the 2022 outbreak of the virus, Penn State urges students to take precautions against monkeypox. As of Aug. 18, the CDC reports that Pennsylvania has a total of 362 confirmed cases.

Community Policy