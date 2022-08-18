Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
State Auditor report links fatherlessness to costly issues in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White says the costs of homes with an absent father go beyond a financial strain on the mom. His new report does the math on the costs to taxpayers. “As State Auditor, I think that I’ve got a responsibility to show the taxpayers...
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - By the end of 2022, medical marijuana should be available to patients in Mississippi. That’s the optimistic projection of Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association. Newburger joined David Elliott on WLOX News This Week to give an update on how setting...
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mississippi state trooper pulls a man over in McComb. It’s discovered that the man has a suspended driver’s license and there’s evidence he’s been smoking marijuana. He’s arrested. He resists. The situation gets out of control and is captured on...
National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Many call Mississippi “The Birthplace of American Music.” Now, an R&B Hall of Fame will soon take shape in the Delta. National R&B Hall of Fame Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson says after years and years of attempts to make it happen, the dream of building an R&B Hall of Fame to honor some of the greatest entertainers in the world is now coming to fruition.
Rainy week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
