Mississippi State

WTOK-TV

ALDI Meridian is opening soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads. ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
WTOK-TV

National R&B Hall of Fame being built in the Mississippi Delta

MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Many call Mississippi “The Birthplace of American Music.” Now, an R&B Hall of Fame will soon take shape in the Delta. National R&B Hall of Fame Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson says after years and years of attempts to make it happen, the dream of building an R&B Hall of Fame to honor some of the greatest entertainers in the world is now coming to fruition.
WTOK-TV

Rainy week ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.
