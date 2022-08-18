Oakland police change safety strategy to confront surge of illegal activity downtown

Read full article on original website
East Bay Municipal Utility District agrees to pay $816,000 settlement for toxic discharge into bay
The East Bay Municipal Utility District has agreed to pay a $816,000 penalty for discharging 16.5 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the San Francisco Bay, the water board announced on Monday. The discharge flowed from the district’s Point Isabel Wet Weather Facility to Richmond Inner Harbor in the...
Oakland accused of shirking responsibility for housing homeless in Wood Street camp
Oakland is being threatened with the loss of millions of dollars in state funding because the city is “seeking to shirk its responsibility” over housing unsheltered people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, according to a letter from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. In the...
Guns to garbage: Petaluma nets 150 firearms via inaugural buyback event at fairgrounds
Petaluma residents turned in 150 firearms during a recent gun buyback program at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, according to the city’s Police Department. The four-hour event, which took place Aug. 13, was the first one ever held in Petaluma and Sonoma County, police said. Residents voluntarily turned in 59 handguns,...
Voices of the Bay: José Carranza
José Carranza moved to San Mateo from Guatemala over 50 years ago. His mother worked as a maid for a wealthy family and took her with them when they moved. The Bay Area has since been home to Carranza. He built a family, worked for the post office, and retired. Decades later, he’s struck by the ways San Francisco has changed.
Newsom vetoes bill legalizing safe drug use sites, cites ‘unintended consequences’
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have legalized safe consumption sites for illegal narcotics, arguing that the bill would not foster a safe and sustainable overdose prevention effort. Senate Bill 57, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would have authorized a supervised consumption site pilot program...
San Mateo County’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations down
San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing. The move to the lower tier, which was made Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, does not mean the end of the pandemic for the county.
Trucker protests at Port of Oakland put dent in July container traffic; shipments fall 28%
Protests by independent truckers over Assembly Bill 5, California’s gig worker law, slowed the movement of imports and exports through the Port of Oakland in July, causing the number of containers handled to drop sharply compared to the same month a year ago, port officials said. The number of...
Santa Clara County planners hoping to dig up public comments about gravel mine proposal
A coalition of local tribe members, conservationists and policymakers say sacred tribal lands are being threatened by a proposed sand and gravel mine, which will be reviewed by the Santa Clara County Planning Commission in a public comment meeting Thursday. Landowners of the 6,200-acre Sargent Ranch, four miles south of...
EBMUD seeks ‘landscape conversion heroes’ to share their drought-tolerant garden pics
Convert your landscaping to save water and possibly win a prize. The East Bay Municipal Utility District is launching the I Heart My Garden Photo Challenge for customers to celebrate their landscape conversion projects and inspire others. Until Sept. 25, the utility district invites customers to submit two before and...
Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
BayPass program launches on trial basis with goal to coordinate multiple transit agencies
A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students...
High-Speed Rail Authority approves final environmental documents for San Jose-San Francisco section
The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
‘A big homecoming’: Students move into Stockton’s University of the Pacific over the weekend
University of the Pacific in Stockton once again opened its campus to students after the summer break on Saturday, welcoming nearly 600 nervous but very excited new students who walked onto the campus that would be their home for the next few years. Victoria Herrera, a freshman student at UoP,...
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
Court sides with Oakland landlords alleging city’s trash franchise fee disguised illegal tax
California cities may face greater limitations on their ability to raise General Fund revenue following a state Supreme Court decision last week, an attorney on the matter said. The decision in Zolly v. City of Oakland allows attorneys for three small Oakland property owners to proceed to trial in Alameda...
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
Voices of the Bay: Rowan Collins
Rowan Collins was born and raised in Oakland. She left The Bay for college but had to come right back. To her, there’s no other place in the world where one can find “a little bit of everything.” Any type of person, food or pastime seems possible. One of Collins favorite pastimes are strolls around Lake Merritt with her dog Persephone who sat politely while we spoke.
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?
FOR YEARS, THE idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these...
