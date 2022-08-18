Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Review: Straight Outta Harvey: Kellye Howard’s Crazy or Nah?! Is a Perfect Storm of in Your Face Grief and Comedy
There have been some really great one-woman performances and standup comics over the years. My favorite ones have told stories that are personal and off-kilter funny. Kellye Howard is yet another bright talent who hails from Harvey, Illinois. Crazy or Nah?! is something that wider—and Whiter—audiences didn’t get to see very often back in the day. True, there are a lot of gifted Black female comedians, but Howard’s confessional and blunt talk about grief, sex, and rage is a truly fresh take on the genre of one-woman shows. Crazy or Nah?! at Steppenwolf Theatre’s 1700 stage, is directed by Jason Rhee in a deft and bare bones style where Howard is the focus. She draws the audience in as a participant and fellow traveler in her journey. Rhee is an alum of The Onion and was a PA on Conan, and this is his second time around directing Howard in a one-woman show. This is a work of people who have a shorthand for performance, pacing, and movement.
Lady Gaga highlights mental health during recent performance at Wrigley Field
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mother Monster roared into the Windy City dazzling a crowd of thousands.Last Monday night, Lady Gaga performed in Chicago -- bringing her smash-hit music and a powerful message about mental health.The singer and actor performed "Hold My Hand" recently at Wrigley Field. While wowing the crowd with her new songs, non-stop energy, and mega-hits, she shared many moments where she empowered people, especially young people, when it comes to their mental health. That's the goal of the Born This Way Foundation. The singer started the foundation a decade ago with her mother.Born This Way Foundation Executive...
Gene Siskel Film Center spotlights festival favorites
In the spirit of our 28th Annual Black Harvest Film Festival (coming November 4 – 27), we’re thrilled to present this lovely pair of films, opening exclusively at the Film Center this. 🌈 ALMA’S RAINBOW. Presented by filmmaker Julia Dash, this gorgeous 4K restoration of Ayoka Chenzira’s 1994...
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods
By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
A Chicago businessman saw some artists painting boarded-up buildings. Here’s what came next.
A rubber ducky atop a skull awash in suds. An aqua-colored owl. A woman with rabbit ears and no mouth. What appears to be the Disney character Pluto — or is it Goofy? — with a robot head in his mouth. And a purple frog holding a cheeseburger that has eyes and a mouth.
LUV institute celebrates 10 years with Parade of Hearts exhibition and bike/walk event
The Love, Unity & Values (LUV) Institute will promote empathy and healing in the community through an uplifting exhibition called the Parade of Hearts. Featuring 12 large, heart-shaped sculptures with images that spread messages of love, hope, and resiliency, the Parade of Hearts seeks to foster a culture of compassion and belonging, as well as provide an opportunity for reflection and healing as communities have been trying to recover from the trauma of COVID-19 and social injustices.
Comedian George Wallace bringing Comedy Royalty Triple Threat to Chicago
The Man, The Comedian, The Legend. George Wallace is back, together with his friends, the fabulous Myra J. and the hilarious J. Anthony Brown for two nights only at Riddles Comedy Club in Chicago, August 19 and 20. I first met and worked with George and Myra J. back in...
"Tripping Billy" turning his love of pizza into raising awareness for rare disease that changed his life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Finding a new lease on life through pizza. One Chicago man is sharing his story by the slice.Billy Zureikat, known as "Tripping Billy," is using food to raise awareness for a rare disease, and reinvent himself in the process.He turned the worst news of his life into the best time of his life.Inside Milly's Pizza In The Pan in Uptown, aprons are on and Billy Zureikat shares his recipe for the "Tripping Billy" pizza.His recipe is in some of the most popular pizza restaurants across the city, and celebrated on social media.We have been deliciously following his journey,...
Robert Townsend Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Birth Place: Chicago, Illinois (United States) Siblings: Samuel Townsend, William Townsend, David Townsend, Solomon Townsend. Kids/Children Name: Skye Townsend, Isaiah Townsend, Sierra Townsend, Grace Townsend. Profession: Actor, Comedian, writer, and director. Net Worth: $3 million. Last Updated: August 2022. Robert Townsend is one of the most popular names in the...
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
Boka Reveals Third and Final Restaurant Coming to Lakeview
Other restaurants include GG's Chicken Shop and Little Goat Diner
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
Blue Angels delayed, many acts scrapped at Chicago Air and Water show due to rain
The Blue Angels were delayed by rain for the Air and Water Show and performed an abbreviated show that saw a number of acts scrapped because of the weather.
Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Zoom Through Downtown Chicago
If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today. Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.
Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Italian American leaders push for return of Columbus statues, say Chicago cannot 'bury history'
CHICAGO - Italian American leaders are pushing to bring the Christopher Columbus statues back to Chicago's parks. The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans spoke out on Saturday, after an advisory panel called for the city to permanently remove three Christopher Columbus statues and the Balbo Monument in Burnham Park, and consider altering or removing nearly 40 other monuments.
NBC 5 Chicago Journalist Art Norman headlines Gary Chamber Luncheon
Emmy Award-Winning NBC-5 Chicago journalist Art Norman was the featured guest speaker at the Gary Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on August 8, 2022. The Monthly General Membership Luncheon was held at the Council Oak Steakhouse in Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Pictured in the inset from, l-r, Gary Chamber of Commerce Member Nathan Shaw, Art Norman, Gary Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Chuck Hughes. (Photos by Ted Brown)
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
