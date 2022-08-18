Read full article on original website
Pritzker talks session timeline, highlights infrastructure spending
Gun, abortion-related bills could wait until new year, depending on lawmaker support. In a series of downstate news conferences coinciding with the Illinois State Fair, Gov. JB Pritzker this week gave an update on the possibility of a special session, outlined new state infrastructure investments and announced a new program for some Illinoisans over age 55.
Lottery retailers also lottery winners
The recent $1.337 Mega Millions jackpot roll was also a big win for Illinois Lottery retailers across the State. Illinois Lottery retailers across the State were inundated by players picking up a ticket to win the third largest U.S. jackpot ever – increasing foot traffic and sales. At the...
Unclaimed property becomes revenue for some states
Some states are making money from unclaimed property that people may not know the states have. South Dakota is one of the few states that send profits from abandoned property to their general budget. About 3% of the state’s general fund revenues come from unclaimed property, according to state budget officials. Some states, including Wyoming and Wisconsin, hold on to the property indefinitely.
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson Transport, a busing company which...
Third wave of Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued
182 licenses to date have been issued to 100% social equity applicants in historic expansion of Illinois’ cannabis program. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued five additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses on August 12, 2022, to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021 . These awardees join the 177 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 182 (of 185 available licenses).
Pritzker eying Indiana firms after abortion law signed
Eli Lilly says it will look to expand outside Hoosier State. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said this week that he is actively reaching out to businesses in Indiana and other states that have recently passed restrictive abortion laws in hopes of luring those companies to Illinois. “Well, already I’ve reached...
The Green Roundup
The Intercept, an investigative unit, is reporting that whistleblowers have provided evidence that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not adequately assessed the health risks posed by several new chemicals on the ground and that they are corrosive. The explosive report is one of a 10-part series. “Managers in the...
Illinois biofuel industry a jobs creator, new DOE report finds
Illinois’ biofuel industry continues to expand and create more jobs every year, a new report by the Department of Energy has found. In 2021, 307 new jobs were added in Illinois, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, the 2022 United States Energy and Employment Report (USEER) said. Dave Loos,...
‘Grow with Us’ State Fair, butter cow theme a nod to agriculture, infrastructure
Fairgrounds seeing $58.1 million of state investment from Rebuild Illinois plan. The sculpture – by Iowan Sarah Pratt – consists of more than 800 pounds of recycled butter in the shape of a cow munching on a sunflower. It also pictures a farmer tending the land and growing sunflowers, one of which was eaten by the cow. “Recycled” means that the same butter is used for the fair cow for 10 years before being rotated out.
School bus safety enforcement campaign underway in Indiana
As students head back to the classroom, state and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of months, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
Report details methods to address IN declining college enrollment
With just over half – 53 percent – of Indiana high school graduates in the class of 2020 having pursued education beyond high school, Indiana’s college-going rate experienced its sharpest year-over-year decline and dropped to its lowest point in recent history. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education...
Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures. Pritzker has come under fire...
Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses
Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state’s residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is looking to honor their hard work. The 2022 Compassion in Nursing Awards will be given to up to three licensed nurses or certified nursing assistants who...
10-day sales tax reduction on clothing, school supplies begins Friday, August 5
Tax on eligible items will decrease to 1.25% from 6.25% from Aug. 5-14 Beginning Friday, August 5, and lasting through Aug. 14, the state will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. The “tax holiday”...
Regulatory work behind 1 million EV push in full swing in Illinois
Utility-driven beneficial electrification plans filed; new EV coordinator hired. Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by the end of the decade, state agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals.
Per Mar Security services expands in Northern Wisconsin
Per Mar Security Services, the largest family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, is pleased to announce it has acquired Dream System’s security division further expanding its customer base in Northern Wisconsin. For the past 22 years, Seth and Nicki Ferrin have owned and operated Dream Systems. In the...
Mega Millions winner still unknown
It’s been almost a week since a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won the third largest jackpot of all time, an incredible windfall of $1.337 billion. Everyone is wondering who the lucky winner is – and the Illinois Lottery is also still wondering, as the winner is yet to come forward.
Newly approved NIPSCO natural gas rates to take effect beginning Sept
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas rates, effective Sept. 1, 2022. The utility, which has been Indiana’s lowest cost natural gas provider on average over the last ten years, will phase in the newly approved rates over a two-step process expected in Sept. 2022 and March 2023 – with the majority of the increase occurring in Sept.
Congressman Rush seeks presidential pardon for Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson
Congressman Bobby Rush has submitted a letter that asks President Joe Biden to pardon former Congressman Jesse Jackson, Jr., and his ex-wife Sandi Jackson years after legal troubles sent them to jail and ended Jackson Jr.’s political career. From 1995 to 2012, Jesse served Illinois’ 2nd Congressional District before...
Illinois’ favorite butterfly is now endangered
A wake-up call for Illinois’ beloved Monarch butterflies. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature made headlines around the world by categorizing America’s most recognizable butterfly as “endangered.”. Since the 1990s, populations of Monarch butterflies in North America have declined by 85% to 95%,...
Comments / 0