ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Lottery retailers also lottery winners

The recent $1.337 Mega Millions jackpot roll was also a big win for Illinois Lottery retailers across the State. Illinois Lottery retailers across the State were inundated by players picking up a ticket to win the third largest U.S. jackpot ever – increasing foot traffic and sales. At the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Unclaimed property becomes revenue for some states

Some states are making money from unclaimed property that people may not know the states have. South Dakota is one of the few states that send profits from abandoned property to their general budget. About 3% of the state’s general fund revenues come from unclaimed property, according to state budget officials. Some states, including Wyoming and Wisconsin, hold on to the property indefinitely.
ECONOMY
The Crusader Newspaper

Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson Transport, a busing company which...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
The Crusader Newspaper

Third wave of Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued

182 licenses to date have been issued to 100% social equity applicants in historic expansion of Illinois’ cannabis program. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued five additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses on August 12, 2022, to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021 . These awardees join the 177 conditional licenses issued by the Administration in July, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 182 (of 185 available licenses).
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Green Roundup

The Intercept, an investigative unit, is reporting that whistleblowers have provided evidence that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has not adequately assessed the health risks posed by several new chemicals on the ground and that they are corrosive. The explosive report is one of a 10-part series. “Managers in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
The Crusader Newspaper

‘Grow with Us’ State Fair, butter cow theme a nod to agriculture, infrastructure

Fairgrounds seeing $58.1 million of state investment from Rebuild Illinois plan. The sculpture – by Iowan Sarah Pratt – consists of more than 800 pounds of recycled butter in the shape of a cow munching on a sunflower. It also pictures a farmer tending the land and growing sunflowers, one of which was eaten by the cow. “Recycled” means that the same butter is used for the fair cow for 10 years before being rotated out.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#State
The Crusader Newspaper

Award Aims to Honor Work of Illinois Nurses

Illinois nurses have worked tirelessly to ensure the best care for the state’s residents since the pandemic began. Now, one nonprofit organization is looking to honor their hard work. The 2022 Compassion in Nursing Awards will be given to up to three licensed nurses or certified nursing assistants who...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Crusader Newspaper

Mega Millions winner still unknown

It’s been almost a week since a single Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois won the third largest jackpot of all time, an incredible windfall of $1.337 billion. Everyone is wondering who the lucky winner is – and the Illinois Lottery is also still wondering, as the winner is yet to come forward.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Newly approved NIPSCO natural gas rates to take effect beginning Sept

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas rates, effective Sept. 1, 2022. The utility, which has been Indiana’s lowest cost natural gas provider on average over the last ten years, will phase in the newly approved rates over a two-step process expected in Sept. 2022 and March 2023 – with the majority of the increase occurring in Sept.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois’ favorite butterfly is now endangered

A wake-up call for Illinois’ beloved Monarch butterflies. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature made headlines around the world by categorizing America’s most recognizable butterfly as “endangered.”. Since the 1990s, populations of Monarch butterflies in North America have declined by 85% to 95%,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy