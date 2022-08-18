SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”

1 DAY AGO