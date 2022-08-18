ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saginaw News

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

$63 million in ARPA funds approved to help Michigan's homeless

Lansing, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board has approved a plan to use more than $63 million in funds allocated by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to provide homelessness assistance and supportive services to at-risk individuals and families across the state.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"

FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Homelessness#Saginaw#U S Marines#U S Navy#Veterans
MLive

Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each

FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Education Beat : Tumult continues on Flint ed board as president, treasurer tossed

“Here we go again.” – Joyce Ellis-McNeal after being removed as Flint Board of Education president, Aug. 17. The tumultuous nature of the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) was, once again, on full display at the panel’s 3.5-hour Aug. 17 meeting as Joyce Ellis-McNeal, president, and Laura MacIntyre, treasurer, were suddenly tossed from their positions.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses

SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”
WNEM

Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license during a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event

MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions

After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert

Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

West Nile virus found in Saginaw County crow

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI -- Routine disease surveillance has detected the first evidence of the West Nile virus in Saginaw County this year, officials said. The mosquito-borne virus was found in a dead crow collected and tested Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, officials said in a news release.
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy