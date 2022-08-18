Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
$63 million in ARPA funds approved to help Michigan's homeless
Lansing, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board has approved a plan to use more than $63 million in funds allocated by the federal government through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to provide homelessness assistance and supportive services to at-risk individuals and families across the state.
nbc25news.com
Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"
FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
It’s not easy deciding how to spend $52M in Saginaw, advisory group members say
SAGINAW, MI — Members of a committee tasked with suggesting how Saginaw spend about half of $52 million in federal stimulus dollars said the group navigated challenging directions and an abundance of ideas leading up to the release of a 16-page report this month. Many members were satisfied with...
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each
FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
East Village Magazine
Education Beat : Tumult continues on Flint ed board as president, treasurer tossed
“Here we go again.” – Joyce Ellis-McNeal after being removed as Flint Board of Education president, Aug. 17. The tumultuous nature of the Flint Board of Education (FBOE) was, once again, on full display at the panel’s 3.5-hour Aug. 17 meeting as Joyce Ellis-McNeal, president, and Laura MacIntyre, treasurer, were suddenly tossed from their positions.
Inflation, staffing woes trouble mid-Michigan’s small businesses
SAGINAW, MI — The early days of the pandemic were challenging, but 2022 is proving even more so for some mid-Michigan businesses. “I thought the beginning of the pandemic was difficult, but this is the worst that I’ve ever seen in my experience of having a bakery,” said Cierra Warren, owner of Saginaw-based Delicious Sweets Bakeshop. “This is the hardest that the times have been as it relates to inventory, staffing, keeping staff, prices being high. This is the absolute worst time I have seen.”
WNEM
Flint store loses liquor license after petition by police
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Cheers Market in Flint lost its liquor license during a hearing with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission as a result of a petition by the Flint Police Department. “This is just another example of the Flint Police Department taking residents’ issues seriously,” Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth...
Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra aims to raise $20K in sales lost during pandemic
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra leaders hope the community will help the organization recover from the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic delivered to concert sales. The organization this summer kicked off a three-year campaign to raise the estimated $20,000 in lost revenue experienced when the orchestra canceled...
WNEM
Non-profit, Flint school team up to help young athletes ahead of school year
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Students in Flint are getting a foot up in fall sports, at a free football camp where all kids will be given free cleats. The Legacy Center of Michigan is helping young athletes step into the school year with Cleats 4 Kids. “It’s that feeling of...
Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event
MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
Michigan health system using AI technology to monitor chronic conditions
After a successful pilot, McLaren Health Care is expanding a program that uses artificial intelligence technology to monitor patients with persistent conditions. People living with cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or other lasting medical concerns receive text messages, emails or phone calls – whichever communication they prefer – and must respond to disease-specific lists of automated questions.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
Back to the Bricks final day opens with ceremony honoring veterans, service members
FLINT, MI – The sounds of engines roared and American flags filled the streets in downtown Flint Saturday as the final day of the Back to the Bricks event held its opening ceremony. The opening ceremony began promptly at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 with a rousing salute to veterans...
Saginaw County trio ordered to pay $14,000 in cruelty case of 41 animals
SAGINAW, MI — In the spring of 2021, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officers seized 41 animals in poor health from a local farm. As a result, three people ended up facing animal cruelty charges and they now owe a five-figure sum in restitution to the county. On...
Let the bidding begin: Fashion Square Mall auction launches with $6.3M offer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Bidding began at noon Monday, Aug. 22, for buyers hoping to purchase the Fashion Square Mall, and within two hours, the online auction netted an offer nearly triple the minimum entry fee. As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, the highest bid for the Saginaw Township shopping...
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
nbc25news.com
Genesee County Fair is back: August 22-28
The fair runs in Mt. Morris August 22-28. Grandstand Concert: Tyler Farr wsg. Waylon Hanel - 7PM. Live in the Biergarten: TRAPT wsg Spiral Crush - 9PM.
West Nile virus found in Saginaw County crow
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI -- Routine disease surveillance has detected the first evidence of the West Nile virus in Saginaw County this year, officials said. The mosquito-borne virus was found in a dead crow collected and tested Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, officials said in a news release.
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0