Deshaun Watson case: A settlement was needed, but the Browns QB still doesn’t get it – Terry Pluto

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is "likely season ending." Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO