Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
Kirk Cousins fires ‘explosive’ take over criticisms against Vikings offense
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings now that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is in the picture. The Mike Zimmer era has officially ended, and there’s considerable excitement as to what the 37-year-old shot-caller is going to bring to the table for Kirk Cousins and Co.
AthlonSports.com
Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday
We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
2 Vikings backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping the total regime overhaul they underwent this offseason will help them re-emerge as a playoff team out of the NFC in 2022. They certainly have a deep depth chart filled with talented players that will look to lead the organization to the promised land after a few seasons of mediocrity.
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor
With at least five more roster cuts due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings started to move the needle Monday by releasing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Raiders but was clearly behind...
The Vikings Acquire QB Nick Mullens From the Raiders
After watching both Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond struggle mightily this preseason, the Minnesota Vikings decided that the room wasn’t good enough. Mannion couldn’t navigate the pocket and struggled throwing the football whatsoever. The issues with Mond were different. He felt more comfortable in the pocket, but seeing...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban a pay bump, again the highest-paid NCAA football coach
After falling a couple of spots in recent years, iconic Alabama Crimson Tide headman Nick Saban is once again the
