Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move

The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
AthlonSports.com

Vikings Are Reportedly Trading For A Raiders Quarterback On Monday

We have significant trade news out of the National Football League. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a quarterback trade. The NFC North franchise is acquiring quarterback Nick Mullens from Vegas. In exchange, Minnesota is reportedly sending a conditional 7th-round pick to the Raiders for...
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
Yardbarker

Vikings release Albert Wilson, waive Jullian Taylor

With at least five more roster cuts due by 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings started to move the needle Monday by releasing veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Wilson caught a pair of touchdowns in Minnesota's preseason opener against the Raiders but was clearly behind...
