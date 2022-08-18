Read full article on original website
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Red Carpet Bowl tickets on sale. Tickets for the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl are on sale now. The Red...
Playmakers 2022: Warren Central’s Jack Wright was born to be a quarterback
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” is included in The Post’s weekend print edition on Aug. 20, on sale now, and is also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
Playmakers 2022: Maureon Simms is PCA’s old man on the offensive line
Editor’s note: This story appears in the 2022 edition of “Playmakers,” The Vicksburg Post’s annual football preview magazine. “Playmakers” is included in The Post’s weekend print edition on Aug. 20, on sale now, and is also be available at the newspaper’s office at 1106 Washington St. in downtown Vicksburg.
On Campus: A complete list of Vicksburg’s college football players
The 2022 college football season begins this weekend, and the first full slate of games is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 3. Here is a list of alumni from Vicksburg-area high schools who will play college football at four-year schools this season. If you see someone we’ve missed, please email us at sports@vicksburgpost.com.
June Marie Rooks
June Marie Rooks, a Vicksburg native, passed away on August 11, 2022, in Ridgecrest, CA. She was 72. June was born on May 18, 1950, to Fred Rooks and Georgia Washington Rooks. A noted physicist and research scientist, June was a graduate of Rosa A. Temple High School (1969), Jackson State University (1973) and Southern Illinois University (1978). She started her career with the United States Navy in 1979 at the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake, CA retiring in 2019.
FAITH OF OUR FOREFATHERS: Program to discuss Methodism, Newitt Vick
In the early 1800s, Newitt Vick, a Methodist circuit rider, came to Warren County and settled in the area then called The Walnut Hills. He later built a plantation and a Methodist church on his property and had a vision for the town that would one day bear his name on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
OUTLOOK: KISSES WITH WOLVES: Vicksburg’s Alaina Fordice spends summer at wolf sanctuary
Alaina Fordice had an encounter this summer she will never forget. While working for an adventure and service-based travel camp for teens called The Road Less Traveled, the Vicksburg native had the opportunity to be part of Mission: Wolf, a solar-powered nature center that provides sanctuary for unwanted captive-born wolves and horses.
Department of Mental Health to Host Meetup in Vicksburg on Wednesday
The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH), in conjunction with A Clear Path and Warren Yazoo Behavioral Health Services, is hosting a Mental Health Meetup at the Warren County -Vicksburg Public Library, 700 Veto Street, on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The free event will give Mississippians the opportunity to learn more about the mental health resources available in their communities.
‘3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD’ to be performed at The Strand Theatre
The Westside Theatre Foundation will host a performance of “3 Women, 3 Paths, 1 True GOD” on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at The Strand Theatre, 717 Clay St. in downtown Vicksburg. This program presents three of the five women in the lineage of Christ. Women were...
Traffic fatality on Highway 3 in Warren County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on highway 3 near Redwood in Warren County on Saturday at about 8:35 a.m. The victim was William B Aden Jr., 68 of Vicksburg. Aden was driving his 2017 RAM 1500 southbound on Highway 3 when it left the road and overturned. He received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Do you qualify for VWSD’s free Adult Diploma program? Registration is open now
Registration is open now for a free online adult high school diploma program through the Vicksburg Warren School District. Since the April 2021 kick-off of the adult education program for former VWSD students, parents of current VWSD students and VWSD employees, 14 individuals have earned their high school diploma and three have earned career certifications.
Shots fired at Martha Street, Clay and Second North streets over weekend
The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy over the weekend, with reports of two separate shooting incidents. The first came late Friday night near Martha Street, and resulted in a suspected manhunt that, reportedly, took place in the area of Cherry Street near Carr Central Apartments and the former Treehouse Café before transitioning to the railroad tracks near Holly Street.
