Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
sneakernews.com
Undefeated And Nike Join Forces On A Multi-Colored Air Force 1 Low In Patent Leather
Undefeated flexes its masterful ability in Air Force 1 execution as we reveal an exclusive look at a rumored upcoming collaboration for 2022. Following their celebrated “5 On It” collection from 2021, the California-based and now-global boutique retailer reconvenes with Nike on the forty-year-old-silhouette. This leak reveals a...
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Enlists André 3000 For Its Latest Campaign
You know that Supreme is on the verge of rolling out the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection when it gradually starts to post teasers to its social channels. Earlier this week the NYC-based streetwear brand proffered up an initial look at what is speculated to be a leather jacket collaboration with professional driver Lewis Hamilton, and now it has just released a campaign image that features the legendary André 3000.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY’s New Collaboration Honors Iconic ‘Street Fighter’ Franchise
CASETiFY is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Street Fighter video game franchise in its latest collection. The tech accessory company has unveiled a lineup of cases and other products featuring imagery from the Japanese game, which received its first installment in 1987. Leading the product lineup is the Chun-Li...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Lori Harvey Shows Off Style Senses With Fashion-Forward 'Fit — Get The Look
Between signing with IMG Models and being named Gymshark's first celebrity ambassador, Lori Harvey has been streamlining success left and right — while still making time to show off some incredible fashion 'fits. The stunning celebrity recently took to Instagram on Sunday, August 14, to flaunt her fabulous new bob-cut hairstyle, giving props to professional celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the iconic cut. "Last night I was supposed to be doing an updo, how did we end up here?" stated Christopher alongside a video he shared with his Instagram followers. The caption was followed-up with several scissor emoji's regarding the...
Vogue
Kendall Jenner Signals Loafer Season Is Here
Kendall Jenner is entering a transitional fashion phase. It’s a tricky one. The period between summer and autumn wreaks havoc on even the world’s most stylish, who aren’t ready to give up the last of the sunshine, but are secretly quite excited to get back into knitwear. The conundrums! For Jenner, this has resulted in some hybrid looks. Let’s unpack her latest bralette meets loafer moment.
hypebeast.com
adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 "Pirate Black" Is Returning Next Year
Ye and the team — whether without the former’s green light or not — have been known to give plenty of its most popular colorways reissues so that as many folks as possible can get their hands on them. During the most recent YEEZY Day launch, one iconic offering from the creative genius’ Three Stripes catalog in the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 “Turtle Dove,” so it’s only right that the famed “Pirate Black” installment make its return as well.
Images of the Week: Get Your Passes to Vogue World
New York Fashion Week is just around the corner and so is Vogue World, the runway and marketplace Vogue is hosting in New York. Get your passes today to be a part of the one-of-a-kind experience on September 12. This fall’s Forces of Fashion lineup is looking to be equally...
hypebeast.com
Kanye West's 1-of-1 Goyard "Robot Face" Backpack Surfaces for $100,000 USD
Back in 2010, Kanye West was dating Amber Rose and was known for pulling outfits draped in luxury labels such as Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and Givenchy, often decorating himself with accessories from the heritage luggage house Goyard. But for Ye, owning a piece of Goyard — which is rare in itself — wasn’t enough, so he commissioned the house’s very first Goyard backpack, dubbed “Robot Face.” Since, it has exchanged hands and sold for $55,000 USD in 2021 courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed, and now Reed has it back in his possession, listing the piece for a staggering $100,000 USD.
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Slips on Retro Air Jordans for Disco Rollerskating Party
Madonna’s daughter Mercy James attended a roller skating disco party Wednesday in New York City, where the theme of the night was none other than her mother. Also in attendance were James’ brother David Banda and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family took to DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate Madonna’s upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” The 16-year-old wore mid-calf socks and Air Jordan 1 Mids as she held her mom’s hand at the Wollman Rink event. James’ sneakers were a retro pick for the discothèque. The shoe’s light blue Swoosh and back with black laces...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone and Verdy Team Up for “Twelve Carat Toothache” Merch Collection
In celebration of his recent performance at the 2022 Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo and his new album “Twelve Carat Toothache,” Post Malone has teamed up with Japanese graphic artist Verdy for a merch collection now available for pre-order on HBX. The latest range sees Verdy’s reinterpretation of...
hypebeast.com
99%IS- Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With VOL.17 "I am 99%. From 1%." Collection
Exclusively unveiled by HYPEBEAST KOREA, 99%IS-‘ upcoming VOL.17 “I am 99%. From 1%.” collection celebrates the label’s 10th anniversary. The expansive Fall/Winter 2022 and Spring/Summer 2023 range serves to reinterpret styles from 99%IS-’ last 10 years. Marking its reinterpretation of past designs, the South Korean...
Hypebae
Supreme Rumored to Release a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Date Collaboration
Following its spring and summer drops, Supreme is now rumored to release a collaboration with Rolex. If confirmed, the partnership would serve as an extension of the duo’s Friends & Family Rolex Submariner dating back to 2013. Supreme DROPS has shared a mockup of the potential release, featuring the...
Hypebae
What to Buy From This Week's Palace Drop
London-based streetwear brand Palace continues its series of weekly drops with the fourth iteration of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Fresh from the FW22 lookbook that Palace released back in July, the fourth drop consists of a range of cozy hoodies and long-sleeves, graphic print T-shirts and retro shirts alongside an eclectic mix of accessories. For this particular drop, our favorite pieces include the cowboy-boot print shirt, neoprene jacket and shorts combo and the lobster-print T-shirt.
hypebeast.com
Richardson Delivers True Streetwear Staples for FW22
New York City-based streetwear label Richardson is back with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Helmed by Andrew Richardson, the label’s drop style typically sets forth specific garment designs due to its history of collaborations. From eccentric multicolored graphic designs to workwear-focused pieces, past collaborations have illustrated a range of influences. But for the FW22 season, Richardson brings the pieces back home to true streetwear staples.
hypebeast.com
Supreme Fall/Winter 2022 Lookbook
Shortly after sharing its latest campaign with André 3000, Supreme has now returned to showcase the lookbook for its latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Revealing the range with a simple lookbook starring key members of its current skate team, the seasonal offering is dominated by a striking mix of textiles, distressing, patterns, prints, patchwork, embroidery, and badge applications.
hypebeast.com
The Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Returning for FW22
Originally introduced back in 2020, Supreme is expected to bring back its Air Force 1 Low collaboration for Fall/Winter 2022. The news comes shortly after the New York imprint shared its lookbook and full collection showcase for its latest seasonal collection. The re-release of the Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low in “Triple Black,” “Triple White,” and “Flax” is believed to be set for the start of the season this week.
