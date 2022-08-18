ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Out What’s Fun To Do This Week In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Quad-Cities Tennis Club Wins 2022 USTA Outstanding Facility Award

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) on Tuesday announced the Quad City Tennis Club in Moline, Illinois, is a winner in the USTA’s annual Outstanding Facility Awards program, which recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country. Chris and Pamela Ontiveros, owners of Quad...
MOLINE, IL
Is Comedy Sportz Coming Back To The Quad-Cities?

It hasn’t been 100 percent confirmed, but, according to inside sources, and a crapton of cheeky memes being pushed out on social media, a new improvisational comedy group based upon the old Comedy Sportz troupe — and possibly also called Comedy Sportz — featuring many of the same performers is coming back to the Quad-Cities.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Hosts Farm Bill Roundtable

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Looking For A Job In Iowa? Check Out The Latest Job Fair TODAY!

HNI – Hiring for all manufacturing positions and more. Team Staffing Solutions – Hiring for multiple-machine operators, welders, industrial, and warehouse. Compass One Healthcare – Hiring for chefs, cooks, patient servers, and dishwashers. Genesis Health System – Hiring for nursing. Hill and Valley – Hiring for...
IOWA STATE
Find Cool Summer Events In Illinois And Iowa In The Weekly FUN10!

DAVENPORT, IA
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos, Kaptur Hold Farm Bill Listening Session in Ohio

U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos and Marcy Kaptur joined the House Agriculture Committee in holding a Farm Bill listening session at Terra State Community College in Fremont, Ohio. The session was the third in a series entitled, “A 2022 Review of the Farm Bill: Perspectives from the Field,” aimed at providing the House Agriculture Committee and its members with valuable insight from family farmers from across the country.
OHIO STATE
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes for CHIPS and Science Act to Lower Families’ Costs

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass historic, bipartisan legislation to address inflation, strengthen Illinois families’ financial future, boost America’s research advantage and safeguard our economic and national security for generations to come. The CHIPS and Science Act will deliver a powerful investment in America’s global competitiveness –...
ILLINOIS STATE
Moline, IL
