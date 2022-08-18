Hidden under the guise of the 'inflation reduction act' is green climate, prescription drug, gun control and the IRS Brownshirts, which spells death to America!! This inflationary bill will bring more HIGH TAXES, IRS HARASSMENT, INFLATION, RECESSION, FORECLOSURES, EVICTIONS, BUSINESS LOSS, UNEMPLOYMENT, FOOD INSECURITIES, FAMINE, DROUGHT, DEPRESSION AND DEATH!!! VOTE RED‼️
The IRS currently has about the same staff as it did in 1970. In 1970, 106 million paper returns were filed. Last year only 24 million paper returns were filed—the remainder were filed electronically. Electronically filed returns are received, processed, and screened for audit, audited for certain issued, and refunded by computer programs. This is a 75% REDUCTION in workload. Currently the IRS has slightly less than 80,000 staff, and the bill adds 87,000 additional staff. Why are ANY additional IRS staff needed, and exactly what are they supposed to do that isn’t already being done?
