ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter identifies man fighting for his life after Northeast Philly hit-and-run as James Doughty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His daughter is making a plea for justice. She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News This Morning on Tuesday, identifying her father as 42-year-old James Doughty. She says he goes by Jimmy. Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. She says she...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church

A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. On Monday, police identified the woman as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire

Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Fox News Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading

READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
READING, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison

At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Fox News

780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy