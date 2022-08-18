Read full article on original website
Shooting near Philadelphia church leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
A woman died and a man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church, according to police. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. The woman on Monday was identified as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
Daughter identifies man fighting for his life after Northeast Philly hit-and-run as James Doughty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His daughter is making a plea for justice. She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News This Morning on Tuesday, identifying her father as 42-year-old James Doughty. She says he goes by Jimmy. Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. She says she...
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
Woman Killed, Man Wounded Near Philly Church
A woman died and a man was critically wounded when two gunmen pulled up next to their car and opened fire near a Philadelphia church Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooters sprayed 26 bullets into the car on the 1100 block of West Wingohocking Street in the Logan neighborhood, killing the 25-year-old woman and wounding the 40-year-old man, Philadelphia police said. On Monday, police identified the woman as Zytavia Reed of Germantown.
Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Hunting Park double shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street. Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police. The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when one brave man intervened in an reported catalytic converter theft. It all began when four men were reportedly in the caught of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week. The...
Philly DA Krasner applauds high bail after family feud ends in gunfire
Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner praised a judge’s decision to order a seven-figure cash bail for the suspects in a weekend shooting in northeast Philly. At his weekly briefing Monday, Krasner said that the $1.5 million dollars bail set for Eric Kling, who is accused of shooting of brother and another woman, is right where it should be.
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 more injured in shootings
2 people are dead, and 4 more were injured after becoming the latest victims of gun violence across the city.
fox29.com
Hunting Park double shooting kills woman, critically injures male victim, officials say
HUNTING PARK - A woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:45, near West Wingohocking and North 11th Streets, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the...
7-year-old struck while playing video games among 18 gunshot victims in Philly’s weekend gun violence
PHILADELPHIA — The humid August weekend was punctuated by gun violence, as 18 people were shot, including one child, on Saturday and Sunday around Greater Philadelphia. A 7-year-old boy was hit in the thigh by crossfire while playing video games Saturday night, one of many victims in a violent weekend of summertime gunfire in the city.
At least 3 dead in weekend gun violence; many more wounded
The families and friends of several people are grieving and traumatized after a weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia. Three more people are dead among nearly 20 who were shot on Saturday and Sunday.
Police: Man shot dead at home in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Southwest Philadelphia where a man was shot in the head Sunday morning after midnight. Officials say when they arrived at the scene on the 2500 block of Bellford Street in Eastwick, they found the man at the bottom of the stairs inside a basement.He was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m.A gun was recovered from the scene.Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person killed, another wounded by gunfire in Reading
READING, Pa. — Another weekend of deadly gun violence in Reading is keeping the city's homicide detectives busy. The latest fatal shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of McKnight Street, near West Elm Street. Two people were wounded by gunfire, authorities said. One of the...
Overnight shootings in Philly leave 2 dead, 4 injured: report
Gun violence in Philadelphia during the early hours of Sunday killed two people and injured four, police said. In the southwest part of the city, a man was shot and killed on Bellford Street near Elmwood Avenue. Police said they found the man shot in the head just after midnight,...
Trenton, NJ police officer accused of plotting with gangster inmate
A Trenton police officer has been accused of hiding his gang connections and plotting with a Latin Kings member already in prison about an assault on a suspected informant. Rudy Lopez, 36, of Hamilton has been charged with official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.
delawarevalleynews.com
Prisoner Stabbed In Philadelphia Prison
At 9:26AM today, an inmate inside the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility was stabbed by another inmate, one time in the forehead. This happened in a cell block and no weapons have been recovered. As of 2:00 PM no one has been arrested. The prison has closed circuit cameras and guards...
Video shows ax-wielding man trying to break into 7-Eleven 'games of skill' machines
Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows a man repeatedly smashing one machine with an ax.
fox29.com
Man suffers critical injuries after he is shot in the back in Wissinoming, police say
WISSINOMING - The bloodshed in Philadelphia continued Sunday afternoon as a 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a shooting in Wissinoming. Officials said 15th District officers were called to the 6100 block of Torresdale Avenue about 12:30 Sunday afternoon, for the report of a person with a gun. Responding officers...
