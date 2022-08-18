PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police believe they found the SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia that left one bicyclist in critical condition on Monday morning. The 42-year-old man who was struck is fighting for his life at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. His daughter is making a plea for justice. She spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News This Morning on Tuesday, identifying her father as 42-year-old James Doughty. She says he goes by Jimmy. Doughty's daughter tells Eyewitness News she is distraught over this hit-and-run that severely injured her father while he was riding his bike along Bustleton Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. She says she...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO