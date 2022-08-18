ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks embark on 1st season under Lanning with yet unnamed QB

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEQHH_0hMEQTIf00

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon first-year coach Dan Lanning isn’t dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season.

“If I felt like it gave us a competitive advantage to tell you, I would,” Lanning said. “I don’t.”

Fall camp has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Bo Nix and redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Nix, a fourth-year junior, is widely considered the favorite to start for the No. 11 Ducks, who have undergone quite a makeover in the offseason.

Former coach Mario Cristobal has moved on, quarterback Anthony Brown is now with the Baltimore Ravens, and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft by the New York Giants.

Nix transferred to Oregon from Auburn, where he was a three-year starter. The former five-star recruit started the first 34 games of his career before a season-ending ankle injury last November.

Nix threw for 2,294 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He also ran for four touchdowns.

Thompson played in three games last season as a true freshman behind starter Anthony Brown. He passed for 87 total yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

“Oregon quarterbacks, just like any quarterback, the most important thing you can do is be right with the football, take care of the football because possessions and limiting turnovers is the most important thing,” Thompson said. “Making good decisions, putting the ball in the right spot.”

Lanning, known as a defensive specialist, is nonetheless clear about what he wants from a QB.

“Ultimately, you want to be able operate the system. You have to have a great understanding of the system that we want to run. But for me at quarterback, it’s about a guy that can get the ball to an open receiver and a guy that doesn’t turn it over,” Lanning said. “I think all those guys have good command of the offense.”

OREGON TRAIL

Lanning came to Oregon after Mario Cristobal went home to Miami. Cristobal went 35-13 as head coach of the Ducks, winning the Pac-12 championship twice during his tenure.

Lanning, 35, came from Georgia, where he was defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the last three seasons. The Bulldogs had the top-ranked defense in the nation last season when they won the national championship.

As for his goals, Lanning tipped his hat to Oregon’s old “Win The Day” mantra from former coach Chip Kelly’s tenure.

“Our goal right now is to win today. I know that’s an old phrase that’s been said here a lot but it’s really true. We’re looking for investments. Each day, we’re putting money in the bank. We want to be able to capitalize on those investments down the road,” he said. “That’s where it starts. Focusing on Oregon.”

REMEMBERING SPENCER

The Ducks are still reeling from the loss of tight end Spencer Webb, who died after striking his head during an offseason outing at a popular swimming spot in Eugene.

Webb, who had a large following on TikTok, was expected to compete for a starting role this season. In his career with the Ducks, he had 31 receptions for 296 yards and four touchdowns.

“Spencer was a really unselfish guy, and he always cared about the team. Everybody saw that,” said linebacker Justin Flowe. “It really hurt when Spencer passed. When he passed, everybody just wanted to make everything about the team and just the culture and everything, it just we made it even more just for Spencer, because we really loved him.”

RECAPPING

Early on last season, the Ducks climbed into the national championship conversation with a 35-28 victory over then-No. 3 Ohio State. But they stumbled at the finish — a 38-7 drubbing by Utah in the second-to-last game of the regular season, and a second loss to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship game.

After Cristobal left, assistant Bryan McClendon served as interim coach to lead the Ducks into the Alamo Bowl. Oregon lost 47-32 to Oklahoma State finishing the season 10-4 and ranked No. 22 in the final AP Top 25.

SEASON AHEAD

There’s intrigue for the Ducks right at the start when they play Lanning’s old team, Georgia, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 3.

Oregon plays No. 25 BYU on Sept 17 before embarking on the Pac-12 season. They host No. 7 Utah — the team that beat them in the Pac-12 championship game last season — on Nov. 19.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
947jackfm.com

REPORT: B1G Continues Expansion Talks With Another PAC 12 School

ROSEMOUNT, IL (WSAU) — Expansion talks continue in the Big Ten Conference, though the next round may come with a little more warning. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports today that the University of Oregon has initiated discussions with league leadership to see if the Ducks are a good fit for the conference. The move would add a third school to the Big Ten’s new western footprint to go with USC and UCLA while also adding another national brand in football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Oregonian

Camden Lewis, transfers Andrew Boyle, Alex Bales embracing Oregon Ducks’ kicking competition

For a second straight offseason, Camden Lewis is in a competition to keep his job as Oregon’s kicker. The fourth-year junior could remain UO’s place kicker, or keep kicking off, or both, or neither. That’s the scale of competition he faces after the Ducks added two transfer kickers this offseason in Andrew Boyle from Washington State and Alex Bales from Cincinnati.
osubeavers.com

Beavers In Italy: Oregon State Takes Win in First Game in Italy

LIVORNO, Italy –The Oregon State men's basketball team defeated Streetball Livorno 72-59 in the first game of its Italian tour Saturday in Livorno. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Michael Rataj converted six of his seven field goal attempts to end the evening with 13 points and four rebounds. Christian Wright tallied nine points, while Tyler Bilodeau had eight points and six rebounds.
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
Person
Mario Cristobal
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
OREGON STATE
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#Ravens#American Football#The New York Giants
hh-today.com

Front yard becomes a colorful meadow

Albany residents Mark Spence and his wife, Katy Allaback, no longer have to worry about watering or mowing their front lawn. They’ve planted a colorful assortment of wildflowers instead. I read something Mark had posted about this on Facebook, so a couple of weeks ago I took a bike...
ALBANY, OR
KDRV

Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night

ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
ROSEBURG, OR
moderncampground.com

Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House

Outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over the management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in the new partnership with Torres Capital, as per a press release. The stunning waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is situated on 1,100 feet of...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
kezi.com

Board members meet to discuss renaming landmarks like Swastika Mountain

EUGENE, Ore.—Several places in Oregon with controversial names could possibly get renamed after members of the Oregon Geographic Names board had their annual meeting. One of the prominent places that is up for change is Swastika Mountain in Lane County. Eugene resident Joyce McClain was one of the people...
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested after shooting

EUGENE, Ore.- Two people are expected to survive after a late afternoon shooting. On Saturday, August 20th, around 3:50 p.m., officials said Central Lane Communications Center (911) got a call from a man about a shooting he had been involved in. Eugene police responded to the 29900 Block of Willow...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in 2-car crash near Hwy 22 on-ramp

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An Aumsville woman died in a crash near the on-ramp to Highway 22E in Marion County on Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said at about 11 a.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Golf Club Road Southeast and the westbound Highway 22E on-ramp. They learned a minivan was going west across Golf Club Rd. when it was hit by a Ford Custom Roadster going south that was unable to stop. The car that hit the minivan rolled onto its side.
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy