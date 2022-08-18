Read full article on original website
Related
bloomberglaw.com
California Work Arbitration Law Gets Ninth Circuit Rehearing (2)
A federal appeals court in San Francisco will reconsider a prior decision on the legality of a California law barring companies from requiring workers to sign arbitration agreements or other waivers of their legal rights. A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit voted 2-1...
Judge Shuts Two Trump Attorneys Out of Challenge to Mar-a-Largo Search Warrant Because They Failed to File in ‘Strict Accordance’ with the Rules
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday refused to allow two attorneys for former President Donald Trump to represent him in the lawsuit filed over the unprecedented search-and-seizure warrant that was executed at his Mar-a-Lago estate in early August. The 45th president filed on Monday with the U.S. District Court...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bloomberglaw.com
Meta Signs $37.5 Million Deal Over Facebook Location Tracking
Meta Platforms Inc. signed a $37.5 million class settlement with Facebook users who say the platform continued tracking their locations after they turned off location services on their devices, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court. The settlement, announced Monday in the US District Court for the Northern...
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Tesla Law Department Exits Leave Musk With Thinned Legal Bench
Turnstile continues in legal as general counsel search stalls. In-house ranks, hit by legal exits, getting some new recruits. ‘s parting with another law department leader leaves Elon Musk, its co-founder and top executive, with a thinned legal bench as he faces legal challenges. At least a dozen company lawyers...
bloomberglaw.com
TransDigm Ends Investor Suit Over ‘Staggering’ Board Pay Claims
Suit challenged $68 million for chairman, $22 million for CEO. Restructured stock options allegedly save company $24 million. and its senior leaders have reached a deal to end investor litigation over claims that the aerospace manufacturer overpaid members of its board and management by “staggering” amounts, according to court filings in Delaware.
bloomberglaw.com
Final DACA Regulations Near Release After Clearing White House
The Biden administration is close to issuing a formal rule to grant some 600,000 undocumented young people work authorization and protections from deportation. Homeland Security Department regulations (RIN 1615-AC64) governing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cleared review at the White House Office of Management and Budget Aug. 19, the final step before their public release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
California Lawmakers OK Bill to Keep Bar from Expanding Access
California lawmakers again smacked down the state bar under a bill that would restrict the attorney regulatory agency from advancing any initiative to increase scope of practice for paralegals or explore corporate ownership of law firms. The California Assembly voted 59-0 to concur in Senate amendments to the bill (A.B....
bloomberglaw.com
Block.one Ruling Questions Where Crypto Transactions Take Place (1)
Courts wrestling with how to determine if transaction was in US. Crypto investor class members can differ in transaction locations. A federal judge’s recent refusal to approve blockchain-technology developer Block.one’s $27.5 million settlement with cryptocurrency investors is spotlighting plaintiffs’ challenges in class actions to recoup their money from foreign crypto companies.
bloomberglaw.com
More NLRB Cases Are Open for Reversal: Ethics Fallout Explained
The federal labor board’s move to scrap a two-year-old decision in which it said former Republican member William Emanuel tainted the outcome by not disclosing a financial conflict means four other decisions in which Emanuel participated could be tossed as well. In each of those cases, Emanuel owned stock...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Impeachment Lawyer in N.Y. Primary Taps Big Law for Cash
Dan Goldman, the former federal prosecutor and Levi Strauss & Co. heir in today’s New York 10th District Democratic congressional primary, received more than a sixth of donations from the legal industry, records show. Those giving included WilmerHale partner Preet Bharara, Goldman’s former boss at the US Attorney’s Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Bayer Escapes Class Action Over Benzene Found in Spray Products
Bayer US LLC will avoid for now a possible class action over spray health products that were recalled because benzene was found in some samples, after a federal district court in New Jersey said the plaintiffs failed to show they have standing to sue. Juan Huertas used Lotrimin and Eva...
LAW・
Comments / 0