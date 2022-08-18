ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?

The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Six Capital Region Counties Among 25 Best for Young Professionals

Once you graduate college, it's time to make a few big life decisions. Where am I going to work? Also, where am I going to live?. Thousands of young professionals across the state make those decisions every year, but when it comes to New York, where are younger people moving more than most?
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools

New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
FOUND! Wreckage from World War 2 Cargo Plane in the Adirondacks

Their goal was to find a plane that crashed back in 1944 at the height of World War 2. It took this group of adventurers two years to locate the wreckage, but back in 2021 they pushed through the brush and the hills of Blue Ridge Mountain and finally came upon the site. The remains of the plane are still there.
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!

Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
Unexpected Singer Shows Up at My Wedding-Video Gets 10,000+ Views!

I got married over the weekend and it was well-known that I sent invitations to a few country stars. I invited Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, and Luke Bryan. Although I thought my best shot was Luke Bryan showing up, he didn't. Even though he blew me off, an unexpected singer blew us away!
Schenectady, NY
