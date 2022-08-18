Read full article on original website
What Will It Be?!? New York Girl Scouts Announce a New Cookie for 2023
Slide over Thin Mints. Move to the side Adventurefuls. There's a new Girl Scout cookie headed to our bellies soon and it sounds absolutely divine!. Our local Girl Scouts who are part of the NYPENN Pathways Council have joined up with the Girl Scouts of the USA to jointly announce that when GSNYPENN kicks off its local Girl Scout Cookie season on January 10, 2023, there will be a new choice in the cookie lineup.
Need a Passport? Head to the Broome County Passport Fair
If you're planning any sort of travel in the near future and need a passport, you should make plans to attend the Broome County Passport Fair on Thursday, September 15. The Broome County Passport Fair will be held at the Chenango Town Hall on State Route 12 in Binghamton from from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. Note that this Passport Fair will be by appointment only. If you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can do that here.
Gaze At The World’s Largest Kaleidoscope Just Two Hours From Binghamton, New York
I was speaking with a couple of friends who live at a campground near Binghamton during the warm weather months, and winter in Southern California. Every year on the way to the East Coast and back, they like to stop off at places of interest. It's always been my desire...
Over 2,000 Southern Tier Tickets During Speed Awareness Week
According to a report by Pat Giblin of Binghamton Homepage, speed awareness week in New York resulted in over 2,000 traffic tickets being handed out in the Southern Tier. It seems a few Southern Tier residents didn't heed my warning from early last week when I told them to lay off the gas pedal for a few days. Law enforcement agencies across the state took aim at speeders in New York as part of a campaign to decrease unsafe driving habits. According to a report by Hailie Higgins of Rochester First, speed was a contributing factor in almost 30% of crashes from 2016 through 2021 and was a factor in 353 fatal crashes in 2021 alone.
Covid-19 Rules Eased for Students in New York State
Students in New York state no longer will be required to take a Covid-19 test if they've been exposed to someone who has tested positive. Under relaxed Covid guidelines, random testing won't be mandated for school districts across the state. Districts would have the option to administer Covid testing in conjunction with athletic programs.
12 Historic, Amazing, and Stunning Upstate New York Cemeteries
Before about 1850, most people were buried in small family graveyards near where they lived, or, perhaps, in a churchyard cemetery near where they worshipped. After the mid-part of the 19th-century a new wave of cemetery creations began with people being buried in large, sprawling communal cemeteries located far outside of town.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Broome-Tioga BOCES to Use State Funds to Develop Trades Facility
A new training complex will be developed at the Broome-Tioga BOCES main campus in the town of Dickinson. $1.3 million in state funding has been approved for the trades facility that is planned at the Glenwood Road site. New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie visited the BOCES campus Monday...
This Fun, Upstate New York Hotel Was Rated One of The Best in The US
Whenever you take a trip anywhere that requires accommodations, you always look for a place that peaks your interest. Maybe they have really great amenities like continental breakfast or a pool, maybe a determining factor is how comfortable the beds are, maybe you like the interior decor or, maybe it's simply just in a really great location.
New York Lists Amusement Ride Owners and Inspections
As county fairs continue to offer exhibits, games and thrill rides, the New York State Department of Labor says it has a listing of events that have been inspected for ride safety and the businesses that own them. The Department of Labor inspects rides as they are brought into a...
How Does New York And Pennsylvania Rate For Most Spoiled Dogs?
Some people love to do this or think it's cute. Some people think it's not a thing that should be done. The subject? Dressing up your pet. The only time my wife and I dressed up our dogs was for a fun event during a Greyhound get-together. We have been adopting Greyhounds for a couple of decades.
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris
On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
Southern Tier Added into New York Drought Watch
All of the Southern Tier and Central New York are added into the watch area on a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation drought condition map. Governor Kathy Hochul on August 16 directed the DEC to issue an updated drought watch to now include most New York Counties except those in the Adirondacks, Eastern Great Lakes and New York Metropolitan regions. The directive is particularly targeted at those residents dependent on private groundwater wells, asking them to conserve water whenever possible in the coming weeks.
12 Adirondack Homes For Sale That Would Be Dreamy This Fall!
The Adirondacks in the fall. There is nothing quite like it. This gallery is a list of a dozen stunning homes that are currently for sale in the High Peaks region. Granted, they all come with a whopping price tag, but we can look can't we?. These incredible homes cover...
Hunt Outside New York? Here’s Why You Can’t Bring Your Whole Deer Carcass Back
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Chronic Wasting Disease is a fatal disease that is found in deer, elk, caribou, and moose. CWD is a serious threat to wild populations. This is a disease of the brain and nervous system caused by a prion, which is a misfolded protein that kills deer species. Even though this disease has not yet been found in New York State deer, it has been discovered in some areas of North America.
Could New York Provide Student Loan Debt Relief?
A bill currently in committee in the New York State Assembly could bring some relief to New Yorkers struggling with student loan debt payments. Assembly Bill A5724 as currently written would provide for a personal income tax deduction for student loan payments. It would amend section 612 of the tax law, saying "Payment not in excess of five thousand dollars actually paid by an eligible borrower for student loan repayment, to the extent not deductible in determining federal adjusted gross income and not reimbursed."
New York Just Moved Closer Toward Offering Retail Sales of Recreational Marijuana
New York took another step closer toward allowing the first state-regulated sales of recreational marijuana on Monday, August 15. On Monday, New York's Cannabis Control Board approved 15 adult-use cannabis conditional processor licenses. What this means is that processors who have received a license will now legally be allowed to turn cannabis plants grown by New York farmers in to products such as edibles, vape carts, and oils.
Bottom Line – New York Employees Are Exhausted and Burned Out
Do you every wish that you could just shut off the world? Like, the whole world. No emails, no texts (especially the enjoying mass group texts), no calls, no social media. Thanks to technology and better WIFI service in almost ever corner of the world, we're reachable whenever and wherever and not only are friends and family bugging us every second of the day, but so are our jobs.
[GALLERY] Upspoken Rules Of Dog Parks And Where To Find A Local Dog Park
I applaud whoever came up with the idea of dog parks. While there are plenty of places to walk your dog, you must keep them on a leash at all times. It's your the safety of your pet, those you may come in contact with, and keeps your dog on the right path.
