melissa_comeaux2000
4d ago
I think that G & G should have made sure that the electric was cut off .Before bring anybody in their to. start work its 😢that this man had to die my condolences & 🙏🙏ers goes out to his family & friends .R.I.P. 🌹
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead
Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
Orange Leader
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
kogt.com
WO Battles Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
kjas.com
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont teen arrested in Houston, charged with murder in connection to deadly January 2022 shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, after a warrant was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine reflects on 38 years in law enforcement after announcing retirement
PORT NECHES, Texas — The City of Port Neches is looking for a new police chief after Chief Paul Lemoine announced his retirement. Chief Lemoine has served the City of Port Neches for 36 years but has worked in law enforcement for a total of 38 years. "Just honored...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Apply Now | Beaumont Police Department actively recruiting amid shortage of officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid a shortage of officers, the Beaumont Police Department is actively hiring and encouraging those interested to apply. The area department is not alone in its hiring struggles. Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain new officers, and officials believe the cause is due to a variety of reasons.
Orange Leader
Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations
A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
Silsbee man, Kirbyville woman charged after tip about robbery leads to discovery of drugs
JASPER, Texas — A Kirbyville woman and Silsbee man have been formally charged after a tip concerning a robbery led to the discovery of drugs. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an August 20, 2022 newscast.) Colton Wade McInnis, 23, has been charged with possession of controlled substance....
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur is preparing to allocate millions to road repairs in 2023
Port Arthur — KFDM has learned the City of Port Arthur is planning to spend $10 million on street and infrastructure repair. The city manager says the 2023 budget will address the number one priority. City Manager Ron Burton says the need to make improvements goes back 30 years.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI after pedestrian struck and killed in Louisiana
CPSO says, "several factors are believed to have contributed to the fatality including the area being dark with no street lights."
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 receives new custom-fitted body armor thanks to non-profit organization
BEAUMONT, Texas — A brave dog has new custom-fitted body armor thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K9 Hunk has a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release. All members of the K-9 unit, Mygo, Duc, Chucky, Youp and Hunk, now have life-saving body armor thanks to the donation.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Fire Department battling blaze on 9th Avenue
The Port Arthur Fire Department is currently on site in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue extinguishing a structure fire. Flames seen from the outside were no longer visible as of 11 a.m., however a strong stream of smoke is still present. Chief Greg Benson said there are no additional...
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident
Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
fox4beaumont.com
Groves man charged with firing shots after he's escorted out of nightclub
On Sunday, August 21 at about 2 a.m., Beaumont officers responded to a call at 4680 Fannett Road, Sawdust Saloon, reporting a man firing shots in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect as he left the club and located the gun. He was identified as Lonnie Cormier, 50, Groves.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
12NewsNow
