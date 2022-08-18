Read full article on original website
Nevada one of top states in mental health crisis response following 988 rollout
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a month since 988 rolled out, but it’s just one piece of a bigger crisis response. People can contact the 988 number through text or call during a mental health crisis. While some call centers in other states have been saturated with calls, Nevada has been taking charge of […]
A guide to voter rights in Nevada. What you need to know before you cast a ballot
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to state voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. The COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally altered voting in Nevada, a key swing state in presidential elections. The biggest change was a switch to mail-in ballots, something rarely used before 2020, but now the...
Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada
Richard Cusolito believes he’s saving lives by distributing clean syringes and needles to people who use drugs in this rural area of northeastern Nevada — but he knows some residents disagree. The post Needle exchange project modeled on urban efforts aims to save lives in rural Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Buttigieg to visit Fernley to celebrate Nevada Pacific Parkway project
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy Carlos Monje will visit Fernley Wednesday to celebrate a $25 million grant to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection from I-80 to Highway 50A. The project will also expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific...
Schieve and Lorton rematch for Reno mayor; two council members defend seats
It’s been an eventful four years for the seven council members. Now, three incumbents are running for re-election in this midterm election cycle. The post Schieve and Lorton rematch for Reno mayor; two council members defend seats appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
RGJ/Suffolk poll: An election denier is leading race to be Nevada's top elections officer
Republican Jim Marchant, a prominent election denier who has sought to become the face of Nevada's "Stop the Steal" movement, is leading his Democratic opponent in the race to become the state's next chief elections officer, according to a new Reno Gazette Journal/Suffolk University poll released Monday. The same early August poll of 500 likely midterm voters found that nearly half of respondents had ranked the state's election system high on a scale of trustworthiness, with 31 percent saying...
Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit
RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Three years after a gas explosion ripped through a University of Nevada dormitory, hundreds of students will start moving into the remodeled building this week as a legal battle looms over more than $100 million in damages. School officials likened the damage from the blast...
Alaska provides a sneak preview of the Better Voting Nevada Initiative
A few days ago, Alaska tried a small-scale experiment using a new voting system Nevadans may elect to try ourselves. In the special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK) held a few days ago, Alaska opted to use ranked-choice voting to select who will serve out the final few months of the deceased congressman’s term. At the same time, Alaska also held its primary election, which was conducted as an open primary — all candidates from all political parties were listed, each voter could vote once for their favored candidate, and, once the counting is complete (due to Alaska’s geographical size and transportation challenges, counting won’t be completed until Aug. 31), the top four vote recipients in each race will advance to the general election in November.
Body of missing Truckee teen believed found, police say | Reno Memo
Read all of RGJ.com through Feb. 22 for just $1 -- subscribe today! It's Monday afternoon, and there's a lot happening -- let's get to the news. Body found in reservoir believed to be Kiely Rodni ...
RGJ/Suffolk Poll: Where do Nevadans stand ahead of midterm election?
A new poll, conducted by Suffolk University for the Reno Gazette Journal, has revealed the stances of 500 Nevadans on everything from abortion rights to the economy to the upcoming midterm election. Released Monday, the poll of likely midterm election voters was conducted Aug. 14-17 with 171 Democrats, 160 Republicans and 155 independents using live telephone interviews. ...
Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada
This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
You Might Be Very Surprised At Who Uses The Most Water in Southern Nevada
WATER! It’s top of mind for Nevadans, and has been all over national news. Our supply is shrinking, and more cutbacks have been put in place. But who uses the most water in southern Nevada?. The most recent data collected from 2021, which changed from 2020 – a pandemic...
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Nevada governor directs $40M for ASC at UNLV medical school
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the state interim finance committee have awarded the University of Nevada Las Vegas Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine $70 million to construct an ASC and a pathology lab, according to an Aug. 19 report from the Las Vegas Sun. Of the donation, $40 million will...
Poll shows GOP leads in key Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto are trailing their Republican challengers according to a newly released poll by Trafalgar. Group. The poll of 1082 likely voters showed Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo with 46.2% support in his bid to be Nevada’s next governor. Sisolak is at 43.6%. That’s within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error. 5.8% said they were undecided.
UNR dorm explosion: Argenta reopens, but court case exploring who's to blame is starting.
As students move into a repaired and remodeled college dormitory for the first time since it exploded three years ago, the legal battle over who is to blame has just started. More than 700 students, mostly freshmen, will be living in the University of Nevada, Reno's Argenta Hall when the fall semester starts Aug. 29. "Argenta is back," UNR...
A wee bit of the Irish in Nevada
She is a true Nevadan, both authentic and unique. It is something that cannot be bought or sold, nor does mere birthright confer it on your soul. For octogenarian Bonnie Ryan, she is most comfortable when she is in solitude in the wide-open spaces, staring at nothing but the sage dancing up the hillside to meet the immense Nevada sky.
Rare Nevada fish inches closer to endangered species protections
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A rare fish is taking another step towards achieving endangered species protections. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that the Fish Lake Valley tui chub may qualify for protections under the Endangered Species Act. Fish and Wildlife will take one year to complete a...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
