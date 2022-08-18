ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

4 arrested after stolen mopeds found in Graves County

WATER VALLEY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four men face charges after several moped thefts. Jalon Johnson faces charges of receiving stolen property over $1000 and theft by deception $500. Grabiel Vejar, Daniel Crump and Stevie Harpole each face a charge of receiving stolen property over $1000. On August 14 about...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam. According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone. Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
Weakley County, TN
Weakley County, TN
Community’s help sought in finding missing Jackson man

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community is being asked to stay on the lookout for a missing man. Jackie Edwards, 64, has been missing since Aug. 4, according to family. If anyone has seen him, they are asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400. Find more...
JACKSON, TN
Information sought on billboard vandalism in Benton

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on the vandalism of a handful of billboards in Benton. Deputies said over the past two weeks, four billboards have been damaged on Main Street near Toy York Road on multiple occasions. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers...
Extra Patrols At Lakewood School Today

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with officials inthe Henry County School System, have been investigating the rumors of a threat to a student at Lakewood School. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “At this time through the investigation process the rumor is unsubstantiated. However out of an...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Dad, Mother and Toddler Have Died After Missouri Home Explosion

A sad story in Missouri has become even more tragic. There are now 3 fatalities resulting from a home explosion in Wyatt, Missouri this past week. As we shared a few days ago, a Wyatt, Missouri home exploded early Monday morning, August 15 at around 7am. At that time, 22-year-old Corey Coleman had been killed while 9 others were injured. The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post today announced that two other family members had now succumbed to their injuries. Myranda Gale Golden, 22 and her 3-year-old have now also passed.
Paving near Southwest Elementary in Calloway County Monday

On Monday, paving is planned in the turn lane for Southwest Elementary School in Calloway County. Delays are possible during the work. The work zone is expected to remain active for about two more weeks.
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
Search of Farmington home finds guns, drugs, cash

A Farmington man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug and gun charges in a multi-agency bust. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies, Kentucky State Police and ATF agents served a search warrant at 4am on a home near the dead end of Burnett's Chapel Road. The resident, 46-year-old...
FARMINGTON, KY
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
HUNTINGDON, TN
It is Tuesday at the Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair got underway this morning in the Hunter Miller Livestock Barn with the Jr. Market Hog, Lamb and Steer Shows. The Midway carnival will open today at 5:00, with a one price admission and all rides for $12.00. At 7:00 tonight, the Junior Livestock Auction will be...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair

Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
OBION COUNTY, TN
Sikeston officials give safety tips on propane tanks

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Since the explosion of a home in Wyatt, Missouri, Sikeston officials are warning people of the dangers surrounding propane tanks. Luetenent Zak Haskin says you should always be aware of any strange smells. Gas does not have a smell to it naturally, but it is added by the gas companies for you to be able to tell what it is.
SIKESTON, MO
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
West Tennessee coffee shop takes off in new location

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A travelers best choice is ready to take flight. Monday, the Roasted Bean Coffee Shop celebrated the grand opening of their newest location at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport. To launch the new hot spot, Roasted Bean Coffee have also retailed a Stearman blend of coffee made...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.

