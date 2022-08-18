Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E Preston
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe Mertens
Related
MPD: Man arrested for 7th offense OWI after walking away from crash scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly walked away from a crash near Monona Bay. Authorities allege he was driving while intoxicated at the time of the crash. Officers first responded to the intersection of West Washington Avenue and South Park Street around...
nbc15.com
UWPD warns of thefts involving mopeds, motorcycle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department is warning the community of a recent string of thefts that it believes are connected involving several mopeds and one motorcycle. The agency stated in an alert Monday that the reports of six stolen mopeds and a motorcycle have come in over...
Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
nbc15.com
Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
MPD investigating Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Chief David Moore says the mark is...
Rockford murder suspect turns himself in
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronapress.com
Madison man booked on felony OWI after speeding in Verona: Individual was going 65 miles per hour in a 35MPH zone downtown
Preston D. Boggs, age 36 of Madison, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 14 for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense, according to an Aug. 15 Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy stopped Boggs for speeding –...
nbc15.com
Madison man previously arrested after drug investigation, arrested again on separate drug charges
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man who was previously arrested earlier in August was arrested again by the Madison Police Department on Saturday for separate alleged drug charges. MPD says their officers pulled the 54-year-old man over around 9:30 p.m. when he made an illegal turn while driving on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
Four hurt in crash on I-94 in Pewaukee
Two motorcycles and a sedan were involved in a crash Saturday afternoon, resulting in four people being taken to the hospital.
nbc15.com
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday just before 10 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said. According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire...
nbc15.com
Car, semi crash on I-90 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
74-year-old man killed in Stephenson County ATV crash
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Officials have identified George Ludwig, 74, as the driver of an ATV in Stephenson County who died on Saturday after a crash. Stephenson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Lane around 4:05 p.m. for reports of a crash, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
Comments / 2