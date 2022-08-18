ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

UWPD warns of thefts involving mopeds, motorcycle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department is warning the community of a recent string of thefts that it believes are connected involving several mopeds and one motorcycle. The agency stated in an alert Monday that the reports of six stolen mopeds and a motorcycle have come in over...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Gunshot reported Sunday at Lake Delton Walmart

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nobody was injured Sunday afternoon when a gunshot rang out in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lake Delton, the police department reported. In a statement Monday morning, Chief Daniel Hardman assured the community that everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the community. He added that his department’s investigation remains ongoing.
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Madison police respond to report of fight involving 40 people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers responded early Sunday to multiple reports about a large fight, involving dozens of people and during which shots reportedly were fired. But, when they arrived, no one at the scene was willing to talk about the incident. According to the Madison Police Department,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a Sunday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital. Officers found the victim around 9:15 p.m. when they responded to the 2200 block of Allied Drive. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, MPD noted.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County couple charged, Speedway armed robberies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man and a West Allis woman identified by prosecutors as boyfriend and girlfriend are charged in connection with two Speedway armed robberies in West Allis on the same day. They were arrested four days later after a high-speed pursuit and crash. Dandrew Pittman, 25, faces two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD report finds 40-year low in crime in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department released its annual report Monday, which showed a 40-year crime low in 2021 for the city, something the police chief is especially proud of with the number of sworn officers on the department’s roster. Chief David Moore says the mark is...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Greater Milwaukee Today

Car crashes into two motorcycles on the shoulder of I-94 in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of an accident involving a car and two motorcycles on I-94 underneath the Meadowbrook Road overpass at 3:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. The crash involved a sedan driven by a 24-year-old...
PEWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday just before 10 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said. According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire...
nbc15.com

Car, semi crash on I-90 EB

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash between a vehicle and a semi on I-90 eastbound just after 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred near mile marker 121 on I-90 eastbound just inside the Columbia County border. It is unclear if there are any injuries or if any...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI

