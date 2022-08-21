ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overplucked? Users Saw a 97% Improvement in Their Brows With This Serum

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Back in the spring, a TikTok filter which superimposed incredibly thin '90s-style brows practically took over the app. Maybe you overindulged in the look and actually plucked your brows to be that thin IRL — or perhaps you accidentally went a little too far with your tweezers one day. If you've suffered from this circumstance, your brow hairs can grow back — but there's no telling when they will actually return to their full glory .

Not all hope is lost yet! If you're struggling with brow growth, there are plenty of serums which may be able to reinvigorate those follicles — including this brand new option from Kosas we're currently lusting after. Clinical trials show that a whopping 97% of participants noticed significant improvements in their brow growth and fullness, and you can even use it on your lashes too!

GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum Kosas
Get the GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum for $48 at Kosas!

GrowPotion is a vegan brow and lash serum designed to boost hair health on a number of different levels. Your brow and lash hairs may be able to both grow longer and thicker to achieve the full look you desire. The formula includes a trio of peptides, vegan keratin, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid that all work together to promote healthy and potentially accelerated hair growth.

This is a nighttime treatment to apply after cleansing and performing your regular skincare routine. Just make sure that your brows are fully clean and don't have any additional product on the area so this serum can fully absorb and work its magic. You only need one dip of the serum for each brow to get the job done!

GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum Kosas
Get the GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum for $48 at Kosas!

Consistency is the name of the game with this serum . You have to stick with it to see it work, so don't expect to notice results after just a week or two. Naturally, it takes brows at least two to three months to start achieving growth — but what this serum can do is condition the brow area to create a better canvas and help speed that process up. Instead of noticing the mere start of growth after three months, your brows can potentially reach their fullest, most bushy potential — be patient and trust the process. Better brow days are ahead!

Get the GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum for $48 at Kosas!

