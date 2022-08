Kevin Earl Rasmussen was born on July 17, 1968, in Harlan, IA to Michael E. and Suzanne M. (Greer) Rasmussen of rural Kirkman. He was born one week before his father was sent to Vietnam to serve his country in the Army. During his father’s service, Kevin and his mother lived with his grandparents, Marvin & Iva Mae Rasmussen, and Eugene & Diana Greer. The family returned to the Kirkman area in late 1969, where Kevin grew up. Kevin was baptized and confirmed in the United Methodist church. Throughout his childhood, he was active in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and later became a Scoutmaster for his nephew’s troop.

