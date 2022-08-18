ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Fatal crash in Fayette Co. claims life of 21-year-old

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — At least one person was killed and others were injured in a crash near Jeffersonville. It happened around 6 p.m. on Monday near the intersections of route 729 and 435. At least one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was flown to an...
JEFFERSONVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County

Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Fayette County crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County

HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Blue Ash police investigating after man shoots himself in leg

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg when in a vehicle on Kenwood Road at Cornell Road. Officials say the driver...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Clinton County head-on crash

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Officials said the crash happened when a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old Hillsboro man, was traveling south on […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
CINCINNATI, OH

