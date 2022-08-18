Read full article on original website
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash in Fayette Co. claims life of 21-year-old
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio — At least one person was killed and others were injured in a crash near Jeffersonville. It happened around 6 p.m. on Monday near the intersections of route 729 and 435. At least one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, while another was flown to an...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
WKRC
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Fayette County
JASPER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and two others were injured after a crash in Fayette County Monday. It happened around 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 729 and State Route 435 when a person driving a Mazda failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fatal Three Car Crash in Fayette County
Fayette – Emergency squads are at the scene of a serious crash that has one person deceased and one person in serious condition. According to early reports, the crash occurred around 5:30 pm on Monday in the area of old 35 just outside of Washington Court House in the area of the Medflight terminal (435/729)
One dead in Fayette County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash Monday evening in Jefferson Township, Fayette County. According to the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 729 and Route 435 at approximately 5:40 p.m. According to OSHP, a 23-year-old woman from Woodstock, Ohio, was driving […]
WLWT 5
19-year-old killed after Clermont County crash
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — A 19-year-old has died following a car accident in Clermont County on Saturday night. According to officials, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Batavia Post is currently investigating a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Bethel-New Richmond Road. The accident occurred around 9:53 p.m., police say. According...
WLWT 5
Lanes blocked following crash on eastbound I-275 near Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at U.S. 52 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash along Interstate 275, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking traffic on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash on southbound Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township is causing delays, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 2:14 p.m. between Asbury Road and Witt Road. Delays are currently expected to exceed...
WLWT 5
Coroner: 38-year-old man hit, killed by car in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Butler County over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Sunday on State Route 129. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Ronald Winans Jr. was riding in a car along State Route 129 while fighting with the driver.
Fox 19
Pedestrian killed in Liberty Township following roadway altercation
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A pedestrian who was running down S.R. 129 Liberty Township Sunday morning was killed by a passing vehicle, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says 38-year-old Ronald Scott Winans Jr., of Fairfield, was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle when he got into...
WLWT 5
Police: Foster-Maineville Road closed after a car struck a utility pole
MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Hamilton Township Police have closed a road in Maineville after a car struck a utility pole, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Foster-Maineville Road is closed between Sycamore Street and Hopkins Road. Police say the road...
WLWT 5
1 dead in two-car crash in Goshen Township
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died following a crash on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol says. Officials say the crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday. Troopers say a 1997 Ford F-250 and a 2016 Kia Soul were traveling east on State...
WLWT 5
New Richmond teenager dies in single-car crash Saturday night
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 19-year-old was killed in a single-car crash Saturday night in Clermont County. Troopers say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. Saturday on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township. Officials say a 1998 GMC Sierra, driven by...
Fox 19
Woman taken to hospital with injuries after escaping Warren County house fire
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in her 50s escaped from the second floor of her home during a fire Sunday and went to Bethesda North Hospital with injuries, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. The Harlan Township Fire Department responded to a report of a working house fire...
WLWT 5
Blue Ash police investigating after man shoots himself in leg
BLUE ASH, Ohio — The Blue Ash Police Department is investigating after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday afternoon. Police say just after noon, a man accidentally shot himself in the leg when in a vehicle on Kenwood Road at Cornell Road. Officials say the driver...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person has died and another has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash Saturday afternoon in Clinton County. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on U.S. 68 near milepost 9 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Troopers say a white, 2008...
One dead in Clinton County head-on crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 68 in Washington Township at 3:55 p.m. Officials said the crash happened when a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by a 40-year-old Hillsboro man, was traveling south on […]
WLWT 5
Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
WLWT 5
18-year-old injured after overnight shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Roselawn. The shooting occurred on Crest Hill Avenue near Summit Road. Police say the victim was shot in the right side of his chest. He was taken to the UC Medical Center and is listed...
Comments / 0