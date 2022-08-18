Police search for suspect in early morning Lafayette shooting

UPDATE, 8/18/22, 12:30 P.M.: Police are currently in the area looking for the suspect.







ORIGINAL, 8/18/22, 12:05 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – One person is injured after an early morning shooting in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:29 a.m. Thursday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

According to officers, the suspect was told to leave the apartment prior to the shooting. The suspect left, only to return later and fire several shots at the victim. The victim is identified as Zalaya Fryer, 18 years of age. She told KLFY News 10 she wanted to thank the first responders for getting there quickly and saving her life.

The shooting remains under investigation.

