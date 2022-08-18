Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial enters second week
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — More than 30 witnesses have taken the stand in the trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter after he allegedly overfilled fuel tanks at a Rockbridge County gas station in 2019, which prosecutors say resulted in a deadly explosion. The explosion...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man arrested after firing gun outside Lynchburg beer garden
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A man was arrested for multiple charges after being accused of firing a gun in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in Lynchburg early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, the Lynchburg Police Department says officers patrolling downtown saw a man shooting a pistol into the air in front of Greenhaus Beer Garden in the 1100 block of Church Street.
wfxrtv.com
First week of Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial wraps up with more testimony
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The first week of trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station came to a close on Friday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
wfxrtv.com
Man facing multiple charges in Campbell Co., including assault on law enforcement
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a wanted man. The sheriff’s office says 36-year-old Mathew Dwayne Patton of Lynchburg, is wanted for multiple charges, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer. Other...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
One seriously injured after NW Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person has been brought to the hospital after being saved from a house fire that broke out in northwest Roanoke Tuesday morning, officials say. Roanoke Fire-EMS says that a call came in from a resident in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW at approximately 7:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 about heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.
WSLS
25-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have identified the man who died after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Police said the victim was identified as 25-year-old Mahdi Holland. ORIGINAL STORY. A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend. Investigators said the incident happened Saturday...
wfxrtv.com
Former Roanoke councilman, Robert Jeffrey Jr., sentenced to 2.5 years
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There was plenty of tension both inside and outside of the courtroom on Monday during the sentencing hearing for a former member of the Roanoke City Council, Robert Jeffrey Jr. Back in March, Jeffrey was found guilty of two count of obtaining money under false...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Man injured after Sunday morning shooting in downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For the second time in less than 24 hours, members of the Roanoke Police Department are investigating an early morning shooting in the Star City. According to the department, officers were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21 when they heard several shots fired nearby.
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WSET
Pittsylvania County fire destroys home
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A fire destroyed a home in Pittsylvania County on Sunday morning. Pittsylvania County Assistant Fire Marshal said one person was in the home but was able to get out. Hutcherson also believes the fire was caused by a lightning strike but the source of...
wfxrtv.com
DMV, VSP provide free VIN etching to deter theft
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is working with Virginia State Police’s Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) program to make it harder for thieves to steal cars. The DMV says the program will offer free permanent engraving of a vehicle identification number (VIN)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Saturday morning shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who had been shot died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday after arriving via a personal vehicle to the facility. Roanoke Police say they were notified at around 5:30 a.m. that the man had arrived, and responded to the hospital to find him receiving treatment.
WSET
Pittsylvania County man speaks out after his mother-in-law home catches on fire
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bad weather may be the reason an elderly woman lost her home in Pittsylvania County. "It appears to have been a lightning strike at the time of the fire," said Bowen. "It was a rough storm going on in that community down there," said Assistant Fire Marshal of Pittsylvania County Public Safety Scott Hutcherson.
WSLS
Lynchburg man wanted, faces felony charge for assault and battery on an officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County authorities say they are searching for a Lynchburg man who has been charged with a felony count of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges. The sheriff’s office is searching for Mathew Patton, 36, from Lynchburg. Authorities...
WSET
Police working to determine scene of the crime after one person shot dead in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A homicide investigation is now underway in the Star City. The Roanoke Police Department was notified that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the hospital where a man was receiving treatment...
wfirnews.com
Red Lobster in Roanoke closes after 42 years
A sign on the front door of the Red Lobster on Franklin Road in Roanoke states that “due to unfortunate circumstances this location will be permanently closed after 42 years.” No other explanation was given; the Red Lobster restaurants in Lynchburg and Christiansburg remain open. Another Facebook posts suggests that the property the eatery sits on has been sold, but that is not confirmed.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The search for Shawn Tolbert has pushed through Craig, Giles, and Montgomery counties after he reportedly led police on a chase, crashed his vehicle, and escaped into the woods last week. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man — believed to be...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County crash kills driver
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man from Texas was killed in a crash Thursday in Bedford County. Nathanael Elisha Lutz, 26, died at the scene of the crash August 18 on Route 122, just north of Campers Paradise Trail. Lutz was driving a Ford Escape SUV southbound on Route...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays expected
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Students at three schools in Pulaski County may be late for class Monday morning due to a broken down bus. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 45 — which serves Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, and Pulaski County Middle School — broke down.
Comments / 0