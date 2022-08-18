Read full article on original website
Two Rivers Finance Committee to Discuss 2022 and 2023 Budgets
There is only one meeting scheduled to begin the week in Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will gather at 6:00 this evening in the Council Chambers. After looking over the July overtime report, the Committee will discuss the 2022 budget status, namely in the General and Utility Funds, but also other unspecified funds of note.
Green Bay Mayor Wants Suit Filed By Office Of Special Counsel To Be Dismissed
Green Bay’s mayor wants the lawsuit filed by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to be dismissed. Gableman was hired by Republican legislative leaders to review the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Office of Special Counsel has been closed – but several cases filed during the investigation...
Manitowoc County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to Talk Drug Court Today
There is only one governmental meeting on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is slated to meet via Zoom at 12:15 this afternoon. They will discuss the current participation in the Drug Court, and any other news related to the drug rehabilitation program. They will...
Manitowoc County Historical Society to Offer Class on Historical Clothing
The Manitowoc County Historical Society has announced the topic of their next homeschool program. The class on Thursday, September 15th will focus on historic clothing. Historic clothing is primarily handmade, and students will be able to look through a microscope to identify fibers of various origins, just like a real preservationist.
Jackie Nitschke Center Names New Executive Director
Jason Latva, a one-time client of the Jackie Nitschke Center (JNC), has been selected to lead the Green Bay-based substance abuse organization. Latva takes over as JNC Executive Director after serving as Criminal Justice Coordinator with the State of Wisconsin Bureau of Prevention, Treatment and Recovery. In addition to his...
Brown County Fair Employee Arrested for Child Enticement
A worker at the Brown County Fair has been arrested on child enticement charges. 40-year-old Brian Bradley is facing charges of Using a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and Child Enticement, Sexual Contact. Undercover officers had set up a fake escort phone number, which Bradley allegedly texted on...
Road Closure Announced in Manitowoc Today
A road closure has been announced for the northwest side of Manitowoc. Starting today (August 23rd), Michigan Avenue will be closed off to through traffic between Indian Bluff Drive and North 23rd Street. City Operations Manager Billy Hutterer explained that crews will be on that stretch of roadway trimming trees...
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
Two Days Remain to Guarantee a T-Shirt for 11th Annual Walk/Run for Hope
If you were thinking about attending the 11th Annual Prevent Suicide Manitowoc County Run/Walk for Hope, you should sign up soon. The only way you can guarantee getting an event t-shirt is if you register by this Wednesday at PreventSuicideManitowoc.com. Even if you do not wish to participate in the...
Sheboygan Fire Chief, String of Fires Not Believed to be Arson
It was a busy week last week for the Sheboygan Fire Department. They were called to four separate fires, one on Tuesday, another on Thursday, and two overnight Friday. The first of the last two fires occurred in the 700 block of North 14th Street just after midnight and required the rescue of three people off of a second-story porch.
Suspect in Green Bay Homicide Arrested in Texas
A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Green Bay has been arrested outside the state. Deputies in Kerr County Texas learned that two suspects wanted in the murder of Randall Denny were hiding out in the city of Ingram, and were able to apprehend Gustavo Cantu. His brother...
Marilynn Marie Behmer
Marilynn Marie Behmer, age 84, of Manitowoc entered eternal life on August 20, 2022. Marilynn was born on August 1, 1938 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Leona (Holtz) Schley. She lived in Whitelaw and attended Valders High School. After High School she worked at Mirro Aluminum in Manitowoc. On June 20, 1959 she married Raymond P. Behmer at St. John & St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville and moved to the Detroit area where Ray was a designer for Ford Motor Company. They spent over 30 years in Michigan and lived in Melbourne, Australia for three years and had fun traveling to many different countries with Ray. They moved back to Manitowoc in 1993 and were members at First German Lutheran Church.
Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc man was arrested over the weekend for his 4th OWI. An officer pulled over a 48-year-old man at the Marathon gas station on Washington Street just before 6:30 p.m. Friday because he was driving with a revoked license. While speaking with the man, the officers noticed signs of...
Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking
Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
Green Bay Police Investigating a Weekend Shooting
Gun violence continues to be an issue in Green Bay as another shooting was reported over the weekend. This incident occurred outside of the Deckner Manor Apartments, located in the 2000 block of Deckner Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday (August 20th). The unnamed victim was taken to a local...
Green Bay Woman Sentenced in Body Burning Case
A Green Bay woman has been sentenced in a body-burning case that occurred on the Menominee Reservation. Kayla Childs was sentenced to spend two and a half years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release after it was determined she was not involved in the killing of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspoon, but was a part of the cover-up that followed.
Grand Chute Police Hold Person Suspected Of Causing Four Overdoses – Two Fatal
Grand Chute police say they are holding a person suspected of being responsible for four overdoses at a hotel Sunday morning. Two people died and two others had to be hospitalized. No names have been reported. Officers spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. While...
LaVerne M. Denk
LaVerne M. Denk, age 88, longtime resident of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Wednesday, August 17, 2022. LaVerne was born in the Town of Glenmore on August 19, 1933 to Frank and Clara (Sauer) Pelishek and was a graduate of Denmark High School. On September 5, 1951, she married LeRoy G. Denk at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kellnersville. The couple was blessed with 70 wonderful years of marriage. Together, LaVerne and LeRoy owned & operated Denk Floor Covering of Two Rivers for many years, eventually turning the business over to their son & daughter-in-law, but continued to work in the day-to-day operations of the floor covering business. Over the years, the couple enjoyed extensive travel which included every State in the U.S. and also parts of Canada and Mexico. They especially enjoyed time away at their cottage at Shawano Lake. LaVerne enjoyed fishing and camping trips with LeRoy and family, and loved tending to her vegetable garden which included planting, harvesting, and preserving the beautiful fruits of her labor. Her Catholic faith and daily prayer was always a very important part of her life. As members of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, LaVerne and LeRoy attended daily mass in their retirement years and continued to be generous supporters of the church and the Green Bay Diocese. LaVerne also had great love and continued support of her family, always attending her grandchildren’s school and extracurricular activities.
UW-Green Bay Theatre & Dance 2022-2023 Season to Feature Productions of Personal Journeys
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance program has released its schedule of performances for the 2022-2023 season. The coming season will offer three productions, each exploring the human condition and relationships in new ways. The season will start off with The Effect by Lucy Prebble, which will tell...
Mariners Drop Championship Game in La Crosse
The Manitowoc County Mariners suffered a loss in the championship game of the Northern Lights Football League at La Crosse Saturday night. The River City Rough Riders completed an undefeated season at 13-0 with a dominating 41-0 victory over the Mariners in the finale at Logan High School. Coach Brent...
