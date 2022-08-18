LaVerne M. Denk, age 88, longtime resident of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly at her residence Wednesday, August 17, 2022. LaVerne was born in the Town of Glenmore on August 19, 1933 to Frank and Clara (Sauer) Pelishek and was a graduate of Denmark High School. On September 5, 1951, she married LeRoy G. Denk at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kellnersville. The couple was blessed with 70 wonderful years of marriage. Together, LaVerne and LeRoy owned & operated Denk Floor Covering of Two Rivers for many years, eventually turning the business over to their son & daughter-in-law, but continued to work in the day-to-day operations of the floor covering business. Over the years, the couple enjoyed extensive travel which included every State in the U.S. and also parts of Canada and Mexico. They especially enjoyed time away at their cottage at Shawano Lake. LaVerne enjoyed fishing and camping trips with LeRoy and family, and loved tending to her vegetable garden which included planting, harvesting, and preserving the beautiful fruits of her labor. Her Catholic faith and daily prayer was always a very important part of her life. As members of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish, LaVerne and LeRoy attended daily mass in their retirement years and continued to be generous supporters of the church and the Green Bay Diocese. LaVerne also had great love and continued support of her family, always attending her grandchildren’s school and extracurricular activities.

2 HOURS AGO