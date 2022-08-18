The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.

