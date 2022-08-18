Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds College launches FastTrack, a collection of short-term, career-building programs
Edmonds College has launched FastTrack, a collection of short-term, affordable programs that can be completed in under six months, allowing students to quickly jump into the job market. Each FastTrack program is designed to provide training for new professionals or to gain a competitive advantage for in-demand jobs. Students are...
myedmondsnews.com
Foundation for Edmonds School District launches On the Job Training Program for high schoolers
Do you own a business or work for one that is interested in supporting high schoolers to become job ready? Consider participating in the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s new pilot On the Job Training program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning Program. This...
myedmondsnews.com
Employer registration open for second annual Lynnwood Job Fair
The second annual Lynnwood Job Fair is coming to the Lynnwood Convention Center on Oct. 12 and employer registration just opened up. Employers from all fields and professions are welcome to attend and set up a booth at the event. Booth registration is $150 and each employer will receive an 8-foot-by-8-foot space with one 6-foot table, power and WI-FI access. Quiet spaces will be available for employers to host on-site interviews.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County CASA volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award
A total of 28 Snohomish County Office of the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) for their advocacy work in 2021. The Office of the CASA is a volunteer-powered agency that relies on the generosity of individuals to step forward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Housing Hope employment and education program receives $130K grant from Boeing
The Boeing Company has awarded a $130,000 grant to Housing Hope’s Education, Employment and Training Program. The Housing Hope program provides employment and education services to people experiencing homelessness, poverty and other adversities in Snohomish County. According to a news release announcing the grant, the program positions people to earn a GED, high school diploma, degree or certificate, and sets people up to pursue living-wage careers they are passionate about.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Lynnwood Convention Center to host ‘Meet the Artists’ reception Sept. 14
The Lynnwood Convention Center is celebrating Snohomish County artists Sept. 14 during its “Meet the Artists” reception – an event showcasing the center’s latest art exhibit. Guests can meet and mingle with local artists, enjoy over 56 works of art, snack on complimentary house-made appetizers, enjoy a no-host bar where you can sip on locally made wine from Bonefrog Cellars, listen to live music, and more.
myedmondsnews.com
Volunteers needed as Edmonds Marsh restoration efforts continue this week
Volunteer restoration efforts along Highway 104 are continuing this week under the Washington State Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” landscape program. Last year, volunteers working at the Edmonds Marsh succeeded in re-establishing the Shellabarger Creek channel on the east side of the highway and are now focusing on removing huge thickets of nightshade and chain-link fencing on the west side.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council Aug. 23 set to discuss appointment process for Position 1 vacancy
Discussing the process that the Edmonds City Council will follow in filling its vacant Position 1 seat is on the agenda for the council’s Tuesday, Aug. 23 business meeting. Councilmembers are also scheduled to hear the annual report from the city attorney, and also consider updates to city code governing the city attorney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event Sept. 10
The Annual Windermere Edmonds shredding event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 10. When you pull up at the location — 210 5th Ave. S., Edmonds — follow the arrow signs to ther drop-off location. Friendly reminders:. Your shredding materials may contain these items: paper clips, staples,...
myedmondsnews.com
Last Uptown Market of summer scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23
The last Uptown Edmonds Tuesday evening market of the summer is set to run from 4-8 p.m. on Aug 23. Located on 236th Street Southwest just west of Highway 99 and north of Safeway, the market — sponsored by the City of Edmonds — includes vendors selling a range of products, from food to arts and crafts, and also features live music.
myedmondsnews.com
Activists demonstrate in Edmonds for Snake River dam removal
A group of more than 20 people united in their determination to raise awareness of the need to breach four dams on the Snake River staged a Saturday morning demonstration and informational event at the Edmonds ferry terminal. The demonstrators allege that these dams are impeding salmon runs and driving...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds scenics: Sunrises over the Bowl
Sunrise over the Edmonds Bowl, captured just after 5 a.m. on three different days this week. (Photos by Julia Wiese)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: Catch & Release, Invasive, A Neglected Garden
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. fat trout rising, to lure voracious cutthroat and rainbow. to take the stonefly or nymph from the tip of a hushing whip of line. The old men were connected to the river, the spring...
Comments / 0