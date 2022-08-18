Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Church Serving Community Meal in Alger
The Alger First United Methodist Church will provide a free meal in Alger this Wednesday August 24. The dine in or carry out dinner will be served from 4:30 until 6 Wednesday evening at the Community Outreach Center 305 North Main Street in Alger. The August menu is beef stroganoff,...
wktn.com
Quest FCU Opens Branch in Russells Point
A new branch of Quest Federal Credit Union opened this morning. The newest branch is located at 148 West Main Street in Russells Point. It opened for business today. The staff members at the Russells Point location are:. Karen Breidenbach, VP of Branch Operations. Kerri Schlatter, Member Service Supervisor. Grant...
wktn.com
Reminder: Street Projects in Kenton this Week
Several streets in Kenton are scheduled for milling and resurfacing starting this week. The streets in Kenton are: Jennings, from Main to Gilmore; Hideaway Drive, from Harding to Maydoll; Meadow Lane, from Morningside to Dead End; North Glendale, from Columbus to Kohler; Forest Avenue, from North Detroit to North Main; and Maydoll Drive, from Harding to Patterson.
wktn.com
Kenton School Staff Ready to Welcome Back Students Wednesday
Kenton City School staff members are excited to welcome students back to the district this Wednesday. This (Monday) morning, all Kenton City Schools staff were welcomed back with remarks given by Superintendent Chad Thrush. Tim Kight of Focus 3 talked about The Edge and being the best version of themselves.
wktn.com
Service Announcement For Tamara L. “Tammy” Harvey
A graveside service for Tamara L. “Tammy” Harvey will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Tammy died on June 21, 2020, and was cremated. A full obituary was run at an earlier date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Temporary Position
The Village of Forest is seeking a qualified and dependable person for a part time, temporary position as Office Assistant, Tax and Utility Clerk. This position will require 20 hours a week at the Village Offices in Forest. The successful applicant will work with the Interim Fiscal Officer and will...
wktn.com
Kenton City Council Conducting 16th Regular Session of 2022 Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. An ordinance providing for additional appropriations and transferring funds for 2022 is on first reading. On third reading is an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a highway improvement project with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The 16th regular session...
wktn.com
Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame Tickets On Sale Now
The 2022 Hardin County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held at Upper Scioto Valley High School on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Tickets are now on sale for $20.00 each and are available for purchase at both Quest Kenton locations as well as Quest in Ada. No tickets...
wktn.com
Average Gas Price Up a Few Cents from Last Week
After dropping for several weeks in a row, the average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County edged higher this week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.57, compared to $3.53 a gallon last week. The lowest average price in our region is $3.52 a gallon found...
wktn.com
Kenton Boys Soccer Coach Picks up his 150th Win
On Saturday, August 20th the Kenton Boys Soccer team picked up their first win of the season by defeating Bellefontaine 4-1 in Varsity action. With Saturday’s win Coach Jamie Bartlett picked up his 150th win as a coach. Coach Bartlett served 2 years as JV coach and has been the Varsity coach for 23 years. Congratulations Coach Bartlett on your big win.
