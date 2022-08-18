Several streets in Kenton are scheduled for milling and resurfacing starting this week. The streets in Kenton are: Jennings, from Main to Gilmore; Hideaway Drive, from Harding to Maydoll; Meadow Lane, from Morningside to Dead End; North Glendale, from Columbus to Kohler; Forest Avenue, from North Detroit to North Main; and Maydoll Drive, from Harding to Patterson.

