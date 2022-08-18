Read full article on original website
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike White
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike White
Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27Mike WhiteFindlay, OH
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
wktn.com
Reminder: Street Projects in Kenton this Week
Several streets in Kenton are scheduled for milling and resurfacing starting this week. The streets in Kenton are: Jennings, from Main to Gilmore; Hideaway Drive, from Harding to Maydoll; Meadow Lane, from Morningside to Dead End; North Glendale, from Columbus to Kohler; Forest Avenue, from North Detroit to North Main; and Maydoll Drive, from Harding to Patterson.
wktn.com
Forest Looking to Fill Temporary Position
The Village of Forest is seeking a qualified and dependable person for a part time, temporary position as Office Assistant, Tax and Utility Clerk. This position will require 20 hours a week at the Village Offices in Forest. The successful applicant will work with the Interim Fiscal Officer and will...
sent-trib.com
BG fire busy with calls, including lightning strike, this weekend
The Bowling Green Fire Division responded to 1120 Lyn Road for a report of lightning hitting a tree and the residence filling with smoke on Sunday morning. When crews arrived, there was light smoke and haze, but no active fire showing. A tree in the backyard had been struck by lightning, and the bark was blown off and the tree was cracked. The lightning traveled through the roots which was visible due to the ground being disturbed, and lightning struck the house.
wktn.com
Quest FCU Opens Branch in Russells Point
A new branch of Quest Federal Credit Union opened this morning. The newest branch is located at 148 West Main Street in Russells Point. It opened for business today. The staff members at the Russells Point location are:. Karen Breidenbach, VP of Branch Operations. Kerri Schlatter, Member Service Supervisor. Grant...
Authorities: Body found in Maumee River near Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A man's body was pulled from the Maumee River by Perrysburg first responders Monday afternoon. Perrysburg police and fire responded to the scene near the Maple Street Boat Launch. The 88-year-old man's body was found in the water by the docks just before 2:30 p.m., city of Perrysburg spokesperson Marie Dunn told WTOL 11.
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
westbendnews.net
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
wktn.com
Kenton School Staff Ready to Welcome Back Students Wednesday
Kenton City School staff members are excited to welcome students back to the district this Wednesday. This (Monday) morning, all Kenton City Schools staff were welcomed back with remarks given by Superintendent Chad Thrush. Tim Kight of Focus 3 talked about The Edge and being the best version of themselves.
Tiffin, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tiffin. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Port Clinton soccer team will have a game with Columbian High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton
KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
wktn.com
Average Gas Price Up a Few Cents from Last Week
After dropping for several weeks in a row, the average price for a gallon of gas in Hardin County edged higher this week. According to AAA, the average today is $3.57, compared to $3.53 a gallon last week. The lowest average price in our region is $3.52 a gallon found...
St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary. Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty...
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Man To Serve Nine Months In Prison For Attempted Domestic Violence
A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on August 19, 2022, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to The Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office. Eduardo Lara, Jr., 50, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Domestic Violence. He attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey...
wktn.com
Kenton City Council Conducting 16th Regular Session of 2022 Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. An ordinance providing for additional appropriations and transferring funds for 2022 is on first reading. On third reading is an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a highway improvement project with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The 16th regular session...
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
