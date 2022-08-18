Read full article on original website
electrek.co
2022 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?
electrek.co
VW and Mercedes-Benz ink agreements with Canada for raw materials vital to US battery manufacturing
Following last week’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, German legacy automakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have sealed agreements with the Canadian government to acquire raw materials for EV battery manufacturing at their US facilities. This move could help EVs from both automakers qualify for US tax credits under the revised terms of the recently signed bill.
electrek.co
BYD to officially recommend Castrol EV fluids for HAN luxury EV
One of China’s leading EV makers, BYD, or Build Your Dreams, is partnering with Castrol to recommend its fluids for EVs. The deal expands on its original partnership as BYD continues its push for global EV market share. BYD Auto is taking the world by storm right now as...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
electrek.co
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike
Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
electrek.co
Small Vermont utility quietly builds fleet of 4,000 Tesla Powerwalls
Green Mountain Power (GMP), a Vermont electric utility, has quietly built a fleet of 4,000 Tesla Powerwalls, and it is saving them a lot of money. GMP has been one of Tesla’s best partners when it comes to deploying Powerwalls, Tesla’s home battery pack, in a decentralized way with electric utilities. The relatively small electric utility operating in Vermont was one of the earliest adopters of Tesla Powerwall.
electrek.co
Porsche expects electric Macan to reach same production output as ICE version – it just has to reach SOP first
Porsche AG is sharing ambitious goals for one of its upcoming EVs as the German automaker slowly but surely transitions toward an all-electric range of sports cars under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. If and when Porsche’s all-electric version of the Macan makes it into production, the automaker expects to reach a production output to match its current combustion version.
electrek.co
Tesla engineer accused of stealing Dojo supercomputer secrets is now in bizarre situation
A former Tesla engineer who the company accused of stealing Dojo supercomputer secrets is now in a bizarre situation where he can’t defend himself as Tesla moves the case to arbitration. Tesla has a clause in its employment contract that requires employees to settle workplace disputes by arbitration, an...
electrek.co
Steer EV partners with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease over 1,000 EVs
Electric vehicle subscription company, Steer EV, announced today it’s entering into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease over 1,000 EVs. Steer EV was bought out by Facedrive, a Canadian ride-sharing company, in 2020 for $3.25 million. Since then, the EV subscription market has taken off. With this...
electrek.co
Candela and Polestar team up in battery deal to ramp up production of flying electric boats
Two Swedish electric mobility companies are teaming up in the first ever battery deal between an electric car company and an electric boat maker. Polestar’s powerplants will find their way into two models of Candela’s flying electric boats, marking an industry first. Polestar and Candela partner up. The...
electrek.co
Former Apple engineer takes plea deal for stealing self-driving trade secrets before working for XPeng
Former Apple engineer Xiaolang Zhang has pleaded guilty to trade secret theft after being accused of stealing information surrounding Apple’s self-driving technology. Zhang would go on to work for XPeng Motors in China, which has publicly stated it has zero involvement with Apple or Zhang’s case. According to...
electrek.co
NIO’s first batch of ET7 sedans departs China ahead of first deliveries in Europe
NIO ($NIO) is a publicly-traded EV automaker founded in 2014 that currently sits as one of the leading electrified brands in China thanks to early success of its ES8, ES6, and EC6 SUVs. During a “NIO Day” presentation in early 2021, the automaker unveiled the ET7, its flagship electric sedan....
electrek.co
Tesla dominates charging experience satisfaction, and that’s a problem now that it’s going public
Tesla is dominating the charging experience satisfaction among EV owners, and it’s going to be a problem for charging network operators now that Supercharger is going public. This is a problem that needs to be put in perspective since most electric car charging happens at home. Therefore, public charging...
