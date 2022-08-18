ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

In 2022,...
VW and Mercedes-Benz ink agreements with Canada for raw materials vital to US battery manufacturing

Following last week’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, German legacy automakers Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have sealed agreements with the Canadian government to acquire raw materials for EV battery manufacturing at their US facilities. This move could help EVs from both automakers qualify for US tax credits under the revised terms of the recently signed bill.
BYD to officially recommend Castrol EV fluids for HAN luxury EV

One of China’s leading EV makers, BYD, or Build Your Dreams, is partnering with Castrol to recommend its fluids for EVs. The deal expands on its original partnership as BYD continues its push for global EV market share. BYD Auto is taking the world by storm right now as...
Electric Bike Company launches US-built 25 MPH folding electric bike

Newport Beach, California-based Electric Bike Company has just launched its long-awaited folding e-bike model, known as the Model F. The folder embodies much of the same cruiser vibes and design ethos of the company’s larger e-bikes but in a smaller and more portable package. And just like the rest...
Small Vermont utility quietly builds fleet of 4,000 Tesla Powerwalls

Green Mountain Power (GMP), a Vermont electric utility, has quietly built a fleet of 4,000 Tesla Powerwalls, and it is saving them a lot of money. GMP has been one of Tesla’s best partners when it comes to deploying Powerwalls, Tesla’s home battery pack, in a decentralized way with electric utilities. The relatively small electric utility operating in Vermont was one of the earliest adopters of Tesla Powerwall.
Porsche expects electric Macan to reach same production output as ICE version – it just has to reach SOP first

Porsche AG is sharing ambitious goals for one of its upcoming EVs as the German automaker slowly but surely transitions toward an all-electric range of sports cars under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. If and when Porsche’s all-electric version of the Macan makes it into production, the automaker expects to reach a production output to match its current combustion version.
Steer EV partners with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease over 1,000 EVs

Electric vehicle subscription company, Steer EV, announced today it’s entering into an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management to lease over 1,000 EVs. Steer EV was bought out by Facedrive, a Canadian ride-sharing company, in 2020 for $3.25 million. Since then, the EV subscription market has taken off. With this...
