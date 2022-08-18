Read full article on original website
Kerrang
The Regrettes’ Lydia Night: The 10 songs that changed my life
Tracking the songs that have accompanied The Regrettes’ Lydia Night on her journey towards rising rock stardom…. The first song that I remember hearing…The Ramones – Beat On The Brat (1976) “It’s weird when you watch videos of yourself as a child and you’re like, ‘Oh, I...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with unexpected plot twists.
Image byJames Tissot, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A 1200-year-old manuscript has a crucifixion story with totally unexpected plot twists in which Jesus Christ has shape-changing ability.
The Queen has had the same meal every day since she was five-years-old
With endless wealth and staff at her beck and call, you'd assume the Queen has a taste for the finer things in life. However, her former private chef has claimed that she's eaten the same sandwich more or less every day since she was five years old. Darren McGrady was...
André 3000 Is The Star of Supreme’s Next Campaign
It’s official: André 3000 will star in Supreme’s upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. While the brand has been slow to release deatails, the OutKast legend is featured in a new promotional image. The campaign image was shot by Deana Lawson and finds Three Stacks wearing the classic Supreme logo tee with a distressed olive military jacket, red beanie, and pinstripe overalls. Supreme also teased a graphic leather jacket from the collection that costs a rumored $15,000. More from VIBE.comZendaya And André 3000 Star In Squarespace's Super Bowl Commercial: WatchAndrè 3000 Explains Why He Isn't Motivated To Release More MusicFrank Ocean's Tumblr...
Kerrang
In pictures: The Gaslight Anthem’s glorious Wembley gig
Last Thursday (August 18), The Gaslight Anthem made their triumphant return to UK shores – and they kicked things off in epic fashion, with their biggest-ever headline date in the country at London’s OVO Arena Wembley. Before taking on venues in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dublin and Belfast on...
Kerrang
Album review: Machine Head – ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN
Following 2019’s bloated, boring Catharsis and half the band’s long-term line-up subsequently jumping ship, it was easy to think that Machine Head were done, or at the very least in trouble. It comes as a welcome surprise, then, that ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN is one of the best things you will hear in 2022. Storming back into raging form, Robb Flynn and the revamped band have delivered a monster.
Kerrang
Jason Aalon Butler: “The industry has to see that there’s a new bar that’s being set for BIPOC people in alternative music”
There was a moment when it felt like things might actually, finally, change. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, citizens across the USA – and soon the whole world – rose up to protest police brutality. As the Black Lives Matter movement grew substantially, there were both peaceful marches and violent riots, the latter often instigated by the police. But so palpable and electric was the anger in the air that it finally seemed like the racist, unfairly capitalist power structures that have defined America since its inception might be about to crumble.
