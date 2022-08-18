Kathleen (Kathy) Darsie Drews passed away on August 16, 2022 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Kathy Was Born On November 5, 1944 To Carl And Dorothy Stiebs. She Grew Up On A Farm At The End Of A Peaceful Road Outside Of Ogdensburg, WI. The Farm And Land Included Woods, Glacial Rocks And Blake Brook Running Through It. Kathy Was A Graduate Of Little Wolf High School And Fox Valley Technical College. On October 12, 1968 Kathy Married Bill Drews At St. Mark Lutheran Church In Symco. They Raised Three Children And Farmed On Bill’s Family Farm Near Fremont, WI Until Bill’s Health Issues Forced Early Retirement. Together They Experienced Many Joys And Some Sorrows Until Bill’s Passing In 2011. Kathy Worked For P.H. Glatfelter Paper Company And Kimberly-Clark Corporation In Later Years Before Retiring. Kathy Will Be Remembered As An Intelligent, Hard-Working Woman Of Faith And Love Whose Kindness Stood Out, Always Putting Others Ahead Of Herself. She Loved Spending Time With Her Family, Watching Packer Games, A Cold Tap Beer, Lemon Desserts, Road Trips And Playing Cards With Friends.

20 HOURS AGO