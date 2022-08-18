Experience, history: How Tudor Dixon’s pick for lieutenant governor could make or break her campaign

Read full article on original website
Related
Grassroots plus GOP establishment: What Shane Hernandez brings to Tudor Dixon’s ticket
Of the two directions Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon could’ve gone with a running mate — political veteran or grassroots darling — Shane Hernandez leans toward the former. “I know what it takes to get results. In Lansing, I blocked Gretchen Whitmer’s radical plan to raise gas...
Trump backs Tudor Dixon’s pick for lieutenant governor, asks Republicans to unite
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon’s choice for lieutenant governor and called for Republicans to unite in Michigan. Trump’s statement, issued late Monday, Aug. 22, is likely to quiet any uncertainty hanging over the Republican state nominating convention set for Saturday in Lansing.
Gretchen Whitmer tells Dems Michigan’s democracy is at stake
There’s more on the ballot than candidates, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other top Michigan Democrats told party faithful at their nominating convention Sunday, framing the November election as a particularly high-stakes moment for Michigan. Despite the tumult of the prior two years and a shaky economy, Democrats offered a...
Soldano decides not to contest Dixon’s LG pick at convention
Garrett Soldano announced on social media late Monday he won’t be seeking the Michigan Republican party’s nomination for lieutenant governor, quieting speculation his outside bid could lead to another fractious convention Saturday. “Over the past two and a half years, I have been absent from my two boys,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soldano in talks to seek GOP lieutenant governor nod at convention
Despite the fact Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has already named her choice for lieutenant governor, that being former state Rep. Shane Hernandez, her once primary opponent Garrett Soldano might be looking to upend that decision. A source with knowledge of Soldano’s thinking said the former gubernatorial candidate is meeting...
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Whitmer reups calls for school supply tax holiday. Lawmakers say its too late.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Sunday renewed calls for a school supply tax holiday over the weekend, though it seems unlikely such a move will happen any time soon. That’s due, in part, to lawmakers saying the time for this sort of tax relief has long passed for Michiganders and their children. The legislature is also not scheduled to meet until next month, though House and Senate leaders could technically call for a session day at any time, presenting an additional wrinkle in the request.
Michigan Democratic Party sets slate for November at nominating convention
LANSING — The Michigan Democratic Party solidified a statewide ticket at its nominating convention this weekend, tapping candidates for various university governing boards, the state Supreme Court and State Board of Education between Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21. Those selected came as no surprise, given that the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jurors in Gov. Whitmer kidnap case deliberate nearly 5 hours without verdict
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The jury in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap case will resume deliberations Tuesday, Aug. 23. The jury deliberated about five hours Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids without reaching a verdict. Jurors said in a 5 p.m. note to the court that they wanted to recess for the day.
After Huron River chemical spill, this bill would make polluters pay for cleanup
LANSING, MI – Michigan lawmakers are still on summer break for another couple weeks, but Democrats say now is a critical time to hear bills that have been stalled by Republican leadership. One of those bills would penalize Tribar, the chemical company that spilled hexavalent chromium – the shiner...
Did FBI save lives or is it to blame? Jury deliberates Gov. Whitmer kidnap case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jury deliberations have begun in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap trial after a federal prosecutor told jurors that Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox were inspired by Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and other domestic terrorists. Defense attorneys attacked the FBI and said agents and...
2 Michigan university presidents among nation’s highest paid in 2021
ANN ARBOR, MI - The presidents of Michigan’s two largest universities are among the 20 highest earners in 2021, according to financial data obtained by the Chronicle for Higher Education. Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley came in at No. 10 on the list, collecting $1,151,258 in total pay...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monarch butterflies are facing extinction, but Michigan could be a sanctuary
EAST LANSING, MI – Michigan and other parts of the central Midwest may offer the best chance for monarch butterflies to fight extinction in the face of climate change. New research shows large swaths of the monarch’s current natural summertime range across North America may in future decades become inhospitable to the beloved insect, which was only recently internationally classified as an endangered species. Climate change is expected to eventually cause air temperatures to rise and rainfall to diminish to harmful degrees for monarchs, though a recent study shows parts of the central Midwest may offer the last accommodating habitat.
Ford cuts 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan
Ford notified employees on Monday that it will eliminate 3,000 jobs as part of the automaker’s restructuring. In the U.S., Canada, and India, Ford will cut 2,000 salary jobs and 1,000 contract workers effective September 1.
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Air Force won’t use new EPA levels in Wurtsmith PFAS cleanup
OSCODA, MI — When Sen. Gary Peters, in a committee hearing this month, asked a senior official whether the Air Force would begin using new federal health advisory levels for PFAS in its cleanups, the answer was pretty equivocal. Maybe. We’re going to look at it. That’s essentially what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Muskegon County man can’t stop shaking after winning $751K Fantasy 5 prize
LANSING, MI -- A little extra money in his Michigan Lottery account led a Muskegon County man to the win of a lifetime as he brought home a $751,265 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so...
Michigan partners with Volta, Kroger, DTE Energy to expand EV charging stations
The option to charge electric vehicles while grocery shopping is coming to four southeast Michigan cities through the state’s latest mobility partnership. Partnering are the state’s future mobility and electrification office, Kroger, DTE Energy and EV infrastructure company, Volta Charging. The California-based Volta was among the six mobility...
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0