Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
York News-Times
12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case
YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
York News-Times
Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case
YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm
You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 23
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 17 min ago. Kevin D. Brown, age 63 of York, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in York. He was born on January 10, 1959 to James Ray and Marilyn J. (Cool) Bro…
York News-Times
Ordinance to raise wastewater rates gets first reading
YORK – An ordinance, which would raise the city’s wastewater rates by 2 ½%, has had its first reading. The ordinance was presented this week to the York City Council. The proposed increase is based on a rate study that was recently conducted. That rate study recommended the increase in order to keep up with the expenses of system improvements.
York News-Times
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Highest sales tax receipts, ever, recorded for month of August
YORK – The August, 2022 city sales tax receipts came in at an all-time record high for the City of York. The figures released this week by York City Treasurer Pellie Thomas showed that the city took in $426,256.26 for the month of August. That compares to $396,500.95 in August of 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
York News-Times
Committee looking at turf improvements at Levitt Stadium
YORK – A committee has been formed to look at what it would entail . . . and cost . . . to make turf improvements at Levitt Stadium. Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director for the City of York, told the city council this past week that representatives of groups that use the facility have been chosen to have these conversations.
York News-Times
Polk County remains unbeaten with trio of wins at Freeman Invite
LINCOLN – The Polk County offense came out of the gates swinging in the first inning against Raymond Central on Saturday morning and didn’t cool down all day, as the Slammers racked up 37 runs in three games and capped an unbeaten day with a 10-9 win over Falls City in the Silver Division title game at the Freeman Invite.
York News-Times
Commissioners to revisit deputy official salaries
YORK – The York County Commissioners will revisit the topic of setting the salaries for the deputy county officials’ salaries when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Aug. 23. They started talking about the annual task during their last meeting, but decided to table the matter until...
York News-Times
Duke’s scramble to 3-0 record at home quad over weekend
YORK - The bottom line is the York Dukes came away with a 3-0 record from their home quad at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday. At times the defense was shaky, but huge hits at opportunistic times and solid pitching carried the Dukes to the 3-0 start. York opened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Fast start propels Aurora past Panthers on softball diamond
AURORA – The Aurora Huskies got out to a fast start Monday night against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and never looked back, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third en route to a 10-2 win. “We’ve just gotten done playing quite a...
Comments / 0