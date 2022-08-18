ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

York News-Times

12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case

YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case

YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case

YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
BRADSHAW, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm

You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.
YORK, NE
City
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for August 23

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 17 min ago. Kevin D. Brown, age 63 of York, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 in York. He was born on January 10, 1959 to James Ray and Marilyn J. (Cool) Bro…
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Ordinance to raise wastewater rates gets first reading

YORK – An ordinance, which would raise the city’s wastewater rates by 2 ½%, has had its first reading. The ordinance was presented this week to the York City Council. The proposed increase is based on a rate study that was recently conducted. That rate study recommended the increase in order to keep up with the expenses of system improvements.
York News-Times

Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Highest sales tax receipts, ever, recorded for month of August

YORK – The August, 2022 city sales tax receipts came in at an all-time record high for the City of York. The figures released this week by York City Treasurer Pellie Thomas showed that the city took in $426,256.26 for the month of August. That compares to $396,500.95 in August of 2021.
YORK, NE
Seal
York News-Times

Committee looking at turf improvements at Levitt Stadium

YORK – A committee has been formed to look at what it would entail . . . and cost . . . to make turf improvements at Levitt Stadium. Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director for the City of York, told the city council this past week that representatives of groups that use the facility have been chosen to have these conversations.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Polk County remains unbeaten with trio of wins at Freeman Invite

LINCOLN – The Polk County offense came out of the gates swinging in the first inning against Raymond Central on Saturday morning and didn’t cool down all day, as the Slammers racked up 37 runs in three games and capped an unbeaten day with a 10-9 win over Falls City in the Silver Division title game at the Freeman Invite.
POLK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Commissioners to revisit deputy official salaries

YORK – The York County Commissioners will revisit the topic of setting the salaries for the deputy county officials’ salaries when they meet in regular session Tuesday morning, Aug. 23. They started talking about the annual task during their last meeting, but decided to table the matter until...
York News-Times

Duke’s scramble to 3-0 record at home quad over weekend

YORK - The bottom line is the York Dukes came away with a 3-0 record from their home quad at the York Ballpark Complex on Saturday. At times the defense was shaky, but huge hits at opportunistic times and solid pitching carried the Dukes to the 3-0 start. York opened...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in York, NE

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Fast start propels Aurora past Panthers on softball diamond

AURORA – The Aurora Huskies got out to a fast start Monday night against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and never looked back, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third en route to a 10-2 win. “We’ve just gotten done playing quite a...
AURORA, NE

